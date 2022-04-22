ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

NCAA Approves Kenny Pickett ‘Fake Slide’ Rule

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleView the original article to see embedded media. The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight panel approved changes to several rules on Wednesday, including one banning players from making fake slides during games. The panel’s mandate, also known as the “Kenny Pickett Rule,” states that any ball carrier who fakes a...

