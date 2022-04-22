NCAA Approves Kenny Pickett ‘Fake Slide’ Rule

View the original article to see embedded media. The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight panel approved changes to several rules on Wednesday, including one banning players from making fake slides during games. The panel’s mandate, also known as the “Kenny Pickett Rule,” states that any ball carrier who fakes a...
The boys were back in town. Last Saturday LSU hosted its annual Spring football game at Tiger Stadium and several former players came home. Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Justin Jefferson, and others came back to LSU last weekend and they looked like they were at home. Not only...
The LSU Tigers always have high expectations coming into any season. It was no different in 2021 as the team was expected to improve from a 5-5 season the year before. Not only did the Tigers have another mediocre year, finishing 6-7, but several changes were made during and after the season.
When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
At just 26-years-old, Devlin “Duck” Hodges is walking away from football. The former Steelers quarterback has been playing in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks. But on Friday, the team announced his decision to hang up his cleats. I’d like to thank the...
The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
Wilkin Formby has ties to Alabama and Auburn. The 2023 offensive lineman is a Crimson Tide legacy, attending Northridge High and being able to drive himself the 10 or so minutes to Bryant-Denny Stadium. Formby has also built a relationship with multiple coaches from the Tigers’ staff, notably position coach Will Friend.
It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
Clemson and South Carolina have always competed to be the top dog in the Palmetto State. Now the rivalry has snuck its way into the transfer portal, with Boston College transfer guard Brevin Galloway putting the Tigers and Gamecocks in his final two.
Scoring 8.3 points per game on 30.8% from the field last season, the 6-foot-2 senior entered the portal on April 11. Suffering multiple injuries in his career, he has played in 29 combined games in the past two seasons.
Brother of former Clemson tight end Braden Galloway, Brevin Galloway already has a history with the Tigers, as he hit a game-winning 3-pointer against Clemson in Littlejohn Coliseum last year.
With Princeton transfer Jaelin Llewellyn de-committing from the Tigers, Brevin Galloway could be a vital addition for Clemson head coach Brad Brownell, who lost guards Nick Honor and Al-Amir Dawes to the portal.
OXFORD, Miss. — Mississippi State gave up a three-run home run to Ole Miss in the bottom of the first inning, and that proved to be the difference as the Bulldogs fell to the Rebels 4-2 Thursday night at Swayze Field in the first game of the three-game Southeastern Conference series.
Blake Money and the LSU Tigers were looking to get back over .500 in conference play tonight against Missouri and they did just that in Friday night’s 4-3 win. With the game knotted up at three runs apiece after nine, it went to extra innings. However, Cade Doughty called game in the bottom of the 10th with a walk-off base hit to secure the win.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU was able to secure a sweep of Missouri with an 8-6 win in the third and final game of the series on Saturday, April 23. LSU improved to 27-12 overall and 10-8 in the SEC. Bryce Collins (2-0) picked up the win by limiting...
BATON ROUGE, La. – Three LSU players drove in two runs each Saturday, and pitcher Riley Cooper stopped an eighth-inning Missouri rally, as the Tigers posted an 8-6 win over Mizzou in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
No. 1 Tennessee (35-3, 15-1 SEC) will play at Florida (23-15, 6-10 SEC) Sunday at Condron Ballpark. Sunday’s series finale is slated for noon EDT. SEC Network+ will televise the SEC East matchup. Mick Hubert (PxP) and Nick Belmonte (analyst) are on the call for the series finale. The...
On Sunday afternoon, in College Station, Alabama Softball produced a 4-2 win to avoid a series sweep by the Texas A&M Aggies. Going into Friday night’s game, there was some optimism the nationally ranked, No. 2 Crimson Tide, would take three on the Aggies. With a Tide sweep and a loss or two by Arkansas in Gainesville, the chance of an SEC Regular-Season Championship would have been alive.
Shelby High golf products Zack Byers and Xavier Proctor are making waves at the college level this spring. On Friday, Zack Byers claimed the 2022 Big South individual men’s golf championship, winning a three-hole playoff over Campbell’s Henrik Lilja at Patriot Golf Club at Grand Harbor in Ninety Six, South Carolina. By virtue of his victory, Byers earned the conference’s automatic bid to the upcoming NCAA regional tournament.
