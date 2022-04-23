ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Rock Performs In Sold-Out Baltimore Show With Visitors Eager To Hear About Will Smith Slap

By Annie Rose Ramos
 1 day ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s the hottest ticket in town this weekend. Comedian Chris Rock is performing two shows Friday and Saturday at The Lyric in Baltimore.

Rock performed to a sold-out crowd of over 2,000 Friday night. WJZ’s Annie Rose Ramos went to the performance.

Rock walked out on stage to a standing ovation and said, “I’m alright, I’m alright…healed from the nicks and bruises, for the most part.” He referred to the slap for the next thirty seconds, jokingly, and then moved on to his show, performing for roughly an hour and a half.

The Lyric said after Will Smith slapped Rock at this year’s Oscars Awards, their tickets sold out in minutes.

“I’m hoping he talks about that smack!!!!” said visitor Ashley Andrews before the show.

TOPSHOT – US actor Will Smith (R) slaps US actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

We want to know Chris, let us know what is going on, put it in your jokes” Dr. Zakiya Mabery, another visitor said. “We wanna hear his side of the story, how he’s feeling afterward, has he talked to will or Jada? I’m curious to know, aren’t you?”

Smith walked onto the Oscars stage and slapped Rock after Rock made a joke about Will Smith’s wife – Jada Pinkett’s – hair.

Jada Pinkett Smith – hailing from Baltimore – has been suffering from alopecia, choosing to disclose it publicly.

The incident left Will Smith banned by the Academy from attending the Oscars for the next ten years, but also caused a massive demand for Chris Rock’s comedy tour tickets.

“That’s the only reason why I bought the tickets because after that smack I wanted to see what he has to say,” Andrews said.

“It wasn’t even on my radar to go before, so definitely going because of all the buzz,” Dr. Mabery said.

But not everyone is there to harp on that slap.

James Avery called Chris Rock one of the greatest comedians of all time – knowing he’ll get his money’s worth without a mention of all the drama.

“I feel like that’s all anybody’s talking about and I would kind of like to see it go away,” Avery said. “A whole lotta laughter – just make my Friday.

Avery called Chris Rock one of the greatest comedians of all time – knowing he'll get his money's worth without a mention of all the drama.

In his first show after the Oscars, three days after the ceremony in Boston, Rock told the audience he’s “still kind of processing what happened.”

The show is a phone-free experience, meaning visitors have to keep their phones in a plastic bag the entire time. WJZ confirmed Mayor Brandon Scott will be attending the show tomorrow.

Comments / 13

Pamme Mellison #BLM
1d ago

That's great! Baltimore is always acceptance to ppl of all walks of life and We never judge🙏🏼 this is why we are Called Charm City #Amen🙏🏼

Reply
4
