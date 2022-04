AFTER Joe Biden enacted the American Rescue Plan in 2021, the Child Tax Credit was expanded to one year, giving families between $3,000 and $3,600 per child. The Child Tax Credit, on the other hand, was increased for only a year, and without additional growth or approval of Biden's Build Back Better framework this year, the advanced credit will revert to its original maximum value of $2,000 per qualified child.

