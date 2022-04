James Tallon’s debut pitching appearance of the 2022 high-school baseball season couldn’t have been more pressure-packed for the tall hard-throwing left-hander. The Yorktown Patriots senior entered the April 22 road baseball game against the Marshall Statesmen with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning and his team leading 5-3 in an eventual 7-3 victory. The Duke University-commit, touted as one of the metro area’s top-talented prep pitchers, who could be selected in the Major League draft in July, met the challenge. He got the only batter he faced in that frame to fly out to left field on two pitches, ending the threat.

YORKTOWN, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO