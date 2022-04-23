NFL Draft prospect profile: Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Long considered the favorite to be chosen No. 1 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux is feeling some momentum behind his name again, according to ESPN’s Matt Miller. The 21-year-old, who Miller said is the first or second defensive end on most teams’ boards, will travel to Vegas next week with expectations of hearing his name early into the night.

Thibodeaux was a consensus five-star recruit coming out of Oaks Christian HS just outside of Los Angeles. Considered by many as the second-best defensive end in the class at the time, Thibodeaux reserved his time for only the best, taking official visits to Alabama, Oregon, Florida, and Florida State, with FSU getting a little help from then-head coach Willie Taggart, who recruited Thibodeaux during his time at Oregon. Thibodeaux signed and enrolled early at Oregon, becoming the gem of the a top-ten recruiting class for the Ducks.

In three years in Eugene, Thibodeaux did exactly as he was recruited to do, leading the team in sacks and tackles for loss all three seasons. He finished his career with 19.0 sacks and 35.5 tackles for loss, only failing to amass double-digit TFLs in the the COVID-shortened 2020 season, when he had 9.5 through seven games. He also added 14 quarterback hurries over his career, leading the team last year with 8.

In early February, Thibodeaux started to see his stock draft affected in a way not uncommon to Oregon alumni. In an interview with Bleacher Report, as reported by Paul Kasabian, ESPN’s Todd McShay spouted his opinions on the top prospect saying, “I heard a lot about Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, including concerns that he just doesn’t play with the same fire as some other top prospects…it wouldn’t shock me if Thibodeaux fell out of the top five.”

These questions of effort and maturity are concerns that were draped on former Oregon draft picks Justin Herbert (Bleacher Report’s Michael Weinreb) and Penei Sewell (James Crepea of The Oregonian) as they entered the league. Whether warranted or not, those concerns didn’t stop Herbert or Sewell from being top-ten draft picks who have excelled so far in their young NFL careers.

Thibodeaux’s success has a ton to do with his power and strength. He moves off the snap with ferocity, usually granting him the advantage in setting the edge on run plays or bull-rushing on pass plays. He makes quick, decisive moves at the line of scrimmage and shows an impressive pursuit speed, both attributes that contributed to his impressive tackle for loss numbers. His speed and strength off the ball certainly help give him good pass-rushing tools, but he needs to improve his technique to become a consistent threat to the quarterback. If he can develop and incorporate some hand usage and bend into his arsenal, Thibodeaux could be dominant at the next level. For now, his punch-and-extend, bull-rush, and shoulder-dip should be plenty serviceable against NFL tackles.

His fall down draft boards was reflected in the analyst rankings with Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network ranking Thibodeaux as the 10th best overall prospect and Dane Brugler of The Athletic slotting him in at 8th overall. Both analysts have Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson ranked above him at first overall. Hutchinson’s dominant performance against Ohio State late in the season was a large component in supplanting Thibodeaux as the Draft’s top prospect. They also have Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker slotted above Thibodeaux, but Walker doesn’t necessarily play the same role on the defensive line as Thibodeaux. Jeremiah also puts Walker’s former teammate, Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II, over Thibodeaux, while Brugler slots Johnson II a few spots behind the Oregon defender.

As the Draft draws ever nearer, predictions have become murkier and murkier. Once hailed as a future No.1 draft pick, some mock drafts have Thibodeaux falling deeper into the top ten. Miller’s tweet at the start of the article seems to indicate that teams are coming back around on the Oregon Duck with his name being grouped in the top five with Hutchinson, Walker, Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal, and NC State offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu. Regardless, it seems almost guaranteed that we’ll hear the commissioner call Thibodeaux’s name, position, and school within the first ten picks on Thursday night.