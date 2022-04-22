Thursday's Prep Roundup: Atkinson, Wilson lead B-E boys to county golf title

Buy Now Burlington-Edison’s Payson Atkinson tees off Thursday on the first hole of the west course at Avalon Golf Links north of Burlington. Atkinson tied teammate Rex Wilson for medalist honors with a round of 74 at the Skagit County Championships. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison golf team was nothing short of impressive as it claimed the Skagit County boys' championship on Thursday afternoon.

The Tigers returned to the Avalon Golf Links clubhouse with a score of 397, far ahead of runner-up Mount Vernon at 613. They were the only schools to field full teams.

Payson Atkinson and Rex Wilson of Burlington-Edison claimed medalist honors, each putting out at 74.

The Tigers’ Cobe Betz (81), Spencer Atkinson (83) and Ian Powers (85) rounded out the top five.

Mount Vernon’s Trenton Borgognoni shot an 88, Coleman Goss paced Anacortes with his round of 91, and Will Edwards led Sedro-Woolley with a 122.

"We were unable to position the ball off the tee to be successful," said Sedro-Woolley coach Chris Spencer. "The best thing about golf is we get a chance to play again next week and we look forward to our next opportunity."

Softball

Ferndale Golden Eagles 11,

Burlington-Edison 5

BURLINGTON — The Golden Eagles had amassed seven runs by the third inning and cruised from there in the Northwest Conference game.

The Tigers’ Sami Hundahl finished 2-for-3, Courtney Locke and Lexi Saldiver each hit a home run and Kelci Comstock doubled.

Burlington-Edison is 3-6 in conference and 4-9 overall.

Sedro-Woolley Cubs 12,

Lakewood Cougars 10

LAKEWOOD — Sedro-Woolley raised its Northwest Conference record to 7-1 and overall mark to 9-2.

Girls' Tennis

Burlington-Edison Tigers 6,

Mount Vernon Bulldogs 1

MOUNT VERNON — The Tigers got the best of the Bulldogs in the Northwest Conference match despite rather blustery conditions.

"We were missing our No. 1 singles player, so all the girls had to play up," said Mount Vernon coach Ellen Gray.

Burlington-Edison won three singles matches. GiGi Searle defeated Sabrina Stewart 6-2, 6-1 at the No. 1 spot; Claire Campbell won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2 over Larisa Rouw; and Kyra MacKay defeated Audrey Bylund 6-1, 6-0 at No. 4.

The Bulldogs’ Riley Bottles defeated Fidelia Cosgrove 6-4, 6-4 at No. 3.

The Tigers swept the doubles. Haleigh Peterson and Kiersten Waldrop defeated Regan Marsh and Lily Long 6-3, 7-5 at No. 1; Analise Slotemaker and Hannah Tolf topped Sophia Greschishkin and Samantha Stewart 6-2, 5-7 at No. 2; and at No. 3, Hannah Herrgesell and Macee Holmes defeated Kaitlin Petrick and Liz Santos Hernandez 6-0, 6-0.

Oak Harbor Wildcats 4,

Sedro-Woolley Cubs 3

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs swept the doubles in the Northwest Conference match.

The Cubs' Addy Lynn and Katie Helgeson won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles. Emma Jutte and Torrie Nasin won 7-5, 7-5 at No. 2, and Lauryn Wilson and Madi Nasin won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 3.

"Great job by Addy and Katie at first doubles, fighting the wind to win," said Sedro-Woolley coach Janine Van Liew. "Emma and Torrie played some smart tennis to get the win. I'm proud of all three of my doubles teams for working out the kinks in their matches."

Squalicum Storm 5,

Anacortes Seahawks 2

BELLINGHAM — The Storm proved to be too strong for the Seahawks in the Northwest Conference match.

Track and Field

Blaine, Lynden Christian at Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs won the boys' side of the meet while the girls' team was second.

The boys' squad tallied 112.5 points to outpace Lynden Christian (46) and Blaine (20.5).

The girls' team finished with 74.5 points, in front of Blaine (28.5) and barely behind Lynden Christian (76).

Mount Vernon's Mikai Young won three field events while Adrian Carrillo won two for the Bulldog boys.

Young won the high jump (5 feet, 6 inches), long jump (20-2) and triple jump (40-11 1/4). Carrillo won the shot put (38-7 1/4) and discus (117-8).

On the girls' side, Taylor Hoyer won both the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 32.74 seconds) and the 1,600 (5:48.05) for Mount Vernon.

Anacortes, Squalicum at Lakewood

LAKEWOOD — The Seahawks girls won and the boys finished third in the Northwest Conference meet.

Anacortes' score of 108 in the girls’ meet easily topped Squalicum and Lakewood, who tied with 40.

Squalicum won the boys' meet with 80 points followed by Lakewood (60) and Anacortes (29).

Amy Hanson won three events for Anacortes: 100 hurdles (18.29), 300 hurdles (53.49) and the triple jump (30-9 1/2).

Jessica Frydenlund won both the 800 (2:24.38) and the 2k steeplechase (7:21.52).