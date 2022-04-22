Becky Jaffe

Prof. Sante Tura, a father of modern Italian haematology and Professor Emeritus at the University of Bologna died in Bologna on 12 October, 2021, age 92. Prof. Tura was born on 20 May, 1929 in Faenza, a small town in Northern Italy. He studied medicine at Alma Mater Studiorum-University of Bologna under the supervision of Prof. Domenico Campanacci, Professor of Medical Pathology, with whom he did his thesis on Surgery and Medicine. Prof. Campanacci realized the need to develop specialized disciplines within internal medicine and encouraged Sante Tura to study haematology. Prof. Tura was entrusted to develop a small laboratory of haematology at the Institute of Medical Pathology. The path was set! Soon after receiving his postgraduate degree Prof. Tura spent a year as visiting fellow at The Univerity of California, Berkeley where he studied iron kinetics.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 3 DAYS AGO