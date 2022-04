Morris Day is known for songs like “Jungle Love” and “777-9311,″ and now the musician is bringing his style, flair and energy filled performance back to Detroit. Morris Day and The Time will be performing at Motor City Casino’s Sound Board on Sunday, April 24 at 8 p.m.. Day appeared on “Live In The D” to talk about the upcoming show. He said fans can expect them to “be cool” and to “rip it up.” Day said playing in Detroit is very special for them because he says their records really broke in Detroit back in 1981.

