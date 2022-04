Cumberland Valley couldn’t ask for a better start to its boys lacrosse season than it has had so far in 2022. The Eagles are 8-1 overall and are tied at the top spot in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth race, unbeaten in the division. On Monday night, they’ll travel to Exeter Township for a non-conference matchup. Faceoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. PennLive will bring you live-stream coverage of the game.

EXETER, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO