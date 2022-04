The classic shorthand definition of inflation is ”too much money chasing too few goods.” The February inflation rate was 7.9%, up from the previous month’s 7.5%, so we now have not only inflation but increasing inflation. At this rate, prices would be twice as high in a little less than 10 years. Inflation is a continual rise in prices, not just a one-time increase.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO