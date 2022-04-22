249 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths in Denton County this week

249 COVID cases, 11 deaths in county

Denton County Public Health confirmed 249 cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths attributed to the virus over the past week, according to its latest weekly report.

On Friday, DCPH released coronavirus tracking totals for April 15-22 and also reported 831 recoveries from the virus, resulting in 570 fewer active cases.

The cumulative total for COVID-19 cases now sits at 179,952 countywide, with 856 total deaths. DCPH estimates there are 601 active cases.

