Kanawha, IA

Kanawha man charged with sexual assault

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANAWHA — A Kanawha man has been charged with sexual abuse and drug charges after allegedly assaulting a woman last year. A criminal complaint says a woman accused 19-year-old John Deutsch of drugging and sexually...

The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY

