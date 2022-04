If I told you about a tropical-like beach with white sand in Arkansas, you would probably say, you're crazy! Well, it's true and the only way you can get there is by boat. I mentioned this last year, told some friends about it and they went to Norfolk Lake Beaches in the Ozarks and couldn't believe it. This mountain lake has all-natural white sandy beaches but the one I am speaking about is in the Northeast corner of Norfork Lake and it is appropriately named Sand Island.

