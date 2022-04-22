ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Archive that preserved Ukrainian language, history when it was banned by Soviets moves to Ukraine

krwg.org
 1 day ago

When Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union, Ukrainian language and writing were repressed and banned. Wolodymyr Mirko Pylyshenko, a Ukrainian-American in Rochester, New York, gathered Ukrainian poems, books, pamphlets...

www.krwg.org

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Cod Times

Column: Spring in Kyiv when the country was a burgeoning democracy

The Eastern Orthodox Church follows the Julian calendar, so this year Eastern Slavs: Ukrainians, Russians and Belorussians celebrate Easter on April 24. Since the end of the Soviet Union, these festivities include preparing meals and gifts and attending Mass.  In Ukraine, food is a big part of these celebrations and many households would usually...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Rochester, NY
Entertainment
City
Rochester, NY
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soviets#Ukraine#Ukrainian Language#The Soviet Union#Npr#Ukrainian American#Russian#Wesleyan University
The Guardian

Putin still has friends in the west – and they’re gaining ground

That picture of Vladimir Putin, alone at the end of a long Kremlin table, may prove one of the enduring images of this war – but it is deceiving. Because although every day brings fresh confirmation that the Russian dictator is drenched in blood, with the rocket attack on Kramatorsk only the latest evidence, he is not friendless. Naturally, he has allies among his fellow brutal world leaders, whether in Minsk, Damascus or Beijing, but he has chums in less expected places too. In a conflict cast by both sides as Putin v the west, the Russian leader has powerful friends behind enemy lines – and, even if his western admirers have had to engage in some deft footwork since the invasion of Ukraine, they are gaining ground.
POLITICS
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Moscow threatens to bomb Zelensky: Kremlin says 'decision-making centres, including in Kyiv' will be hit if Ukraine 'keeps attacking' Russian soil after claims a border checkpoint came under fire

The Russian military on Wednesday threatened to strike Ukraine's command centres in the capital Kyiv if Ukrainian troops continue to attack Russian territory. 'We are seeing Ukrainian troops' attempts to carry out sabotage and strike Russian territory,' the Russian defence ministry said in a statement. 'If such cases continue, the Russian armed forces will strike decision-making centres, including in Kyiv.'
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian general who told troops war would be over ‘in hours’ killed in Ukraine

Ukraine’s defence ministry said another Russian general was killed in combat.Lieutenant General Yakov Rezantsev is the seventh general Ukraine claims to have killed since Russia invaded.Oleksiy Arestovych said Rezantsev died amid intense fighting at Chornobaivka airfield, a site near Kherson which Russian forces have been using as a command post.The general was said to be commander of Russia’s 49th Combined Arms Army.Days after the invasion began, Rezantsev was confident the Russian campaign would be successful within a matter of hours, according to a conversation intercepted by the Ukrainian army.In a call posted on social media by the army, a...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy