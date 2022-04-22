​7th Street Bridge Repair Honored with Public Works Award

​Last year's emergency repair of the 7th Street Salt River Bridge earned the City of Phoenix Street Transportation Department the American Public Works Association (APWA) 2022 Project Disaster or Emergency Construction Repair Award.

Following a gas utility line fire in February 2021, approximately 40 percent of the structure was damaged and needed to be demolished and rebuilt. To minimize the impact of the closure of this major connection point between south Phoenix and downtown, crews worked through an expedited six-month reconstruction schedule and reopened the bridge in August 2021.

Representatives from the Street Transportation Department, project contractor Hunter Contracting Co., and project consultant Kimley-Horn will be honored for this achievement at an awards ceremony held in conjunction with the APWA Public Works Expo in Charlotte, N.C., in August.

Visit Phoenix.gov/Streets/7thStSaltRiverBridge to learn more about the project and view construction photos.

Interesting bridge reconstruction facts: