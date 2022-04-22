ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

8-Year Old Little League Announcer Beats Cancer

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCamila Nunez wasn't expected to see her first birthday...

www.cbsnews.com

CBS New York

NYC Stop & Shop throws party for 4-year-old battling cancer

NEW YORK -- There was a special party Saturday for a cancer patient on Staten Island.Stop & Shop threw 4-year-old Mercedes Gleason a "Beauty and the Beast" party.Mercedes is the patient ambassador for the supermarket's 21st annual Help Cure Childhood Cancer campaign.The event helped raise money for the pediatrics department at Memorial Sloan Kettering."Since we been here, she's been non-stop smiling, which is a world of difference from where we were," said Matt Gleason, Mercedes' father."We just want to celebrate Mercedes. Stop and Shop is committed to helping children live happy and healthy lives," said Stefanie Shuman, public relations manager for Stop & Shop New York and New Jersey.The campaign runs through the end of April at all Stop & Shop stores in the Tri-State Area. To date, more than $26 million has been raised.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Davenport Journal

“The genetic test did not reveal why she developed this kind of condition”, Baby, who was diagnosed with a rare, deadly condition and spent 6 months in a hospital, finally received her life-saving transplant

The 8-month-old baby girl, who was born with a rare condition and spent 6 months in a hospital, finally received her life-saving transplant. The child’s parents said that their daughter was diagnosed with a rare heart disease called dilated cardiomyopathy at around 2 months old. “Our pregnancy was normal and we had an uncomplicated delivery and actually went home with her. So she was with us at home for seven weeks and one night, she wouldn’t feed.” the mother said.
MINNESOTA STATE
Davenport Journal

“Our little girl is a COVID survivor”, Mother believes COVID-19 destroyed both of her daughter’s kidneys and claims the virus left the young girl in need of an organ transplant

Mother says that COVID-19 completely destroyed both of her daughter’s kidneys. She is now preparing to donate one of her own organs so she could give her young daughter another chance at life. The 9-year-old girl was rushed to the children’s hospital by ambulance on the same day she tested positive for COVID-19. The mother said that her daughter’s kidneys failed two days later. She believes that COVID-19 destroyed both of her daughter’s kidneys and made the severeness of her condition escalate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Fort Worth

Young woman, previously told there is nothing to worry about given her age and ethnicity, almost loses finger after living with rare skin cancer for years, urges everyone to check up frequently

Regular check-ups are proven to be very important in finding potential health issues before they become a problem, but that doesn’t always mean doctors will be able to determine potentially dangerous diseases and prevent their further development. Such was the case with a young woman who almost lost a finger after doctors discovered that she has been living with a rare, but very serious skin cancer for years.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Two-year-old girl who has spent her ENTIRE life in hospital after being born prematurely with a growth condition finally goes home - having spent 848 days fighting for her life on a ventilator and coding multiple times

A two-year-old girl who has spent her entire life in the hospital after being born prematurely with health issues in December 2018 has finally been discharged to live at home with her family. Adelynn Smith, or Addy, was born via C-section at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns...
RELATIONSHIPS
NewsBreak
Health
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Long Beach Tribune

27-year-old terminally ill mother of three, trolled that she looks too good to have cancer, says comments give her strength fighting the stage four ovarian cancer and finding new ways to survive

It was nothing but devastating when a 27-year-old mother of three minors was told that she has stage 4 ovarian cancer last year and was only given a few months to live, but she decided to fight till the very end and battle the deadly disease. But what is more shocking for her is the fact that total strangers, people she doesn’t know at all, say that she is faking her illness because she “looks too good to be dying of cancer”.
CANCER
InspireMore

“As Long As We Have Air In Our Lungs, There’s Hope.” Mom Reunites With Family Months After Rare Transplant. “It Gave Me The Chance To Dream.”

It’s never easy to spend time away from your loved ones. Sarah Granados knows a thing or two about being separated from her family. The mom-of-3 from Gastonia, North Carolina has been coping with serious health problems for over a decade. Her troubles started back in 2012 when she went in for surgery to remove her gallbladder.
GASTONIA, NC

