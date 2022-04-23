ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17 Underrated Shows On Netflix For You To Catch Up On

By Ab'ha Ahad
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 1 day ago

Catching up on the "Now Trending" section of Netflix is child's play. It is watching the hidden gems that make you a true Netflix-er (?). Anyway, here are some underrated gems for you to catch up on.

1. Ugly Delicious

Award-winning Chef David Chang goes on a journey around the world exploring the history and myths behind popular food items. He is joined by writers, travellers, journalists, artists, and chefs around the world.

2. Schitt's Creek

An uber-rich family suddenly goes bankrupt. They have to get their lives back together in the ugly small town of Schitt's Creek, which happens to be their only remaining asset.

3. Good Girls

Somewhere in between a family drama and a thriller, Good Girls narrates the story of three intelligent, yet innocent housewives who join a local gang to make some extra cash.

4. Man Like Mobeen

This series created by Guz Khan is a comedic take on real life in Birmingham while following Mobeen, a 28-year-old man who tries to follow his Muslim faith while taking care of his younger sister and hopeless friends.

5. The End of the F***ing World

A 17-year-old boy who believes himself to be a psychopath decides that his murder victim will be his new schoolmate.

6. 3%

3% tells the story of a dystopian society where the entire population lives in extreme poverty and 3% lives in a heaven-like world. Every year, the 20-year-olds of the planet get a chance to join the 3% in a selection process.

7. The Get Down

The show captures the story of the rise of hip-hop in a dysfunctional 1970s New York. While the initial few episodes might be boring, once you get through, this show is a great watch.

8. Top Boy

Set amidst the drug-dealing, cut-throat gangs of Hackney, East London, and Jamaica, this crime drama revolves around the two drug lords Sully and Dushane.

9. Kim's Convenience

Kim's Convenience tells the story of a Korean family settled in Canada and how the elderly couple and their daughter navigate through tricky waters that bind them as a family and as Korean Canadians.

10. The Keepers

This docuseries tackles the unsolved mystery of Cathy Cesnik, a beloved nun and Catholic high school teacher in Baltimore.

11. The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy is a one-of-a-kind superhero tale. In 1989, several women across the world give birth at the same time. Plot twist, none of them were pregnant at the beginning of the day. An eccentric billionaire adopts a few of these special children to create his own team of heroes.

12. The Good Place

Eleanor Shellstrope, a deceased saleswoman who has led a morally corrupt life, finds herself in heaven during afterlife. To survive in heaven with the rest of the people who have led a morally pious life, she has to lie and hide her identity.

13. How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)

This German Netflix original is based on a true story. The show is about Moritz, a high-schooler who started selling drugs online to impress his girlfriend but ends up becoming Europe's biggest online drug marketer.

14. Special

Special is a semi-autobiographical work based on actor-writer Ryan O'Connell's memoir. In this series where each episode is just 15 minute long, Ryan tells the story of a gay man with cerebral palsy.

15. Godless

A gang of outlaws led by notorious criminal Frank Griffin are on a mission to get revenge on Roy Goode, a former protégé who betrayed the brotherhood.

16. Dark

The collective consciousness of a German town with a long and dark history is brought to the forefront when a child goes missing. The visual aesthetics and music of the show are central to the suspense and drama.

17. Lovesick

A hopelessly romantic twentysomething-year-old man is diagnosed with chlamydia and has to contact all of his previous sexual partners.

