17 Underrated Shows On Netflix For You To Catch Up On

Catching up on the "Now Trending" section of Netflix is child's play. It is watching the hidden gems that make you a true Netflix-er (?). Anyway, here are some underrated gems for you to catch up on.Paramount + / Via media.giphy.com
1. Ugly DeliciousNetflix / Via tenor.com
Award-winning Chef David Chang goes on a journey around the world exploring the history and myths behind popular food items. He is joined by writers, travellers, journalists, artists, and chefs around the world.
2. Schitt's Creek
3. Good GirlsNBC / Via tenor.com
Somewhere in between a family drama and a thriller, Good Girls narrates the story of three intelligent, yet innocent housewives who join a local gang to make some extra cash.
4. Man Like MobeenBBC Three / Via tenor.com
This series created by Guz Khan is a comedic take on real life in Birmingham while following Mobeen, a 28-year-old man who tries to follow his Muslim faith while taking care of his younger sister and hopeless friends.
5. The End of the F***ing WorldNetflix / Via tenor.com
A 17-year-old boy who believes himself to be a psychopath decides that his murder victim will be his new schoolmate.
6. 3%
7. The Get DownNetflix / Via tenor.com
The show captures the story of the rise of hip-hop in a dysfunctional 1970s New York. While the initial few episodes might be boring, once you get through, this show is a great watch.
8. Top Boy
9. Kim's Convenience
10. The Keepers
11. The Umbrella AcademyNetflix / Via tenor.com
The Umbrella Academy is a one-of-a-kind superhero tale. In 1989, several women across the world give birth at the same time. Plot twist, none of them were pregnant at the beginning of the day. An eccentric billionaire adopts a few of these special children to create his own team of heroes.
12. The Good PlaceNBC / Via tenor.com
Eleanor Shellstrope, a deceased saleswoman who has led a morally corrupt life, finds herself in heaven during afterlife. To survive in heaven with the rest of the people who have led a morally pious life, she has to lie and hide her identity.
13. How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)Netflix / Via tenor.com
This German Netflix original is based on a true story. The show is about Moritz, a high-schooler who started selling drugs online to impress his girlfriend but ends up becoming Europe's biggest online drug marketer.
14. Special
15. GodlessNetflix / Via tenor.com
A gang of outlaws led by notorious criminal Frank Griffin are on a mission to get revenge on Roy Goode, a former protégé who betrayed the brotherhood.
16. DarkNetflix / Via tenor.com
The collective consciousness of a German town with a long and dark history is brought to the forefront when a child goes missing. The visual aesthetics and music of the show are central to the suspense and drama.
17. LovesickNetflix / Via tenor.com
A hopelessly romantic twentysomething-year-old man is diagnosed with chlamydia and has to contact all of his previous sexual partners.
