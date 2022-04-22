ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Someone won $2.2 million on a California Powerball ticket — but they haven’t claimed it

One California lottery player could walk away with a big win — if they double-check their tickets for a $2 million dollar jackpot. Time to claim the major win from an October draw is expiring, lottery officials announced.

The $2.2 million Powerball win needs to be claimed by Monday, April 25, or the jaw-dropping prize will go to support California’s public schools.

The winning ticket, purchased at a Circle K in Perris, is from the Oct. 27 Powerball draw. The ticket matched five of six winning numbers from that night’s draw, officials said in a news release.

The California Lottery is urging all players to check their Powerball tickets immediately, in case they are the winner of the hefty prize.

Those who believe they may have a winning ticket must complete a claim form by April 25.

Perris is about 81 miles north of San Diego.

