Mandatory Evacuation Order Lifted For Some Residents Of Colorado Mountain Estates For Fire Burning In Teller County

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Teller County Sheriff’s Office issued a mandatory evacuation order for Colorado Mountain Estates on Friday evening. The evacuation order was put into effect due to a fire burning in Bullion Circle.

Some of those evacuations were lifted at 9 p.m. Friday, mainly for those living on the north end of Colorado Mountain Estates.

As of 7:15 p.m., about 100 residences were under mandatory evacuation and there was no power or cell service in the area. At that time, the fire was about 25% contained and structures were still threatened.

A Red Cross evacuation center was opened at 2606 U.S. 24 in Florissant on Friday night. Volunteers were helping people with immediate needs, supplies and support.