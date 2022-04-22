ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

When lawyers leave, it’s not just about the money (Or is it?)

By Jenna Greene
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01EFdb_0fHe2s8y00

(Reuters) - Some law firms are stickier than others, but why?

“Sticky” is how legal recruiters often describe the firms whose lawyers are especially reluctant to leave for a rival. A new report by the Thomson Reuters Institute and the Center on Ethics and the Legal Profession at Georgetown Law takes a closer look at exactly what factors make lawyers want to stay – or go.

(The Thomson Reuters Institute shares the same parent company as Reuters.)

My colleague Karen Sloan took a first look at the report, but some aspects strike me as worth a deeper dive, starting with the importance of compensation.

The researchers surveyed more than 900 associates. Those who said they were less likely to leave their firms cited the "firm culture, the people they work with, and work-life balance" as more important than money as a reason to stay.

Given the salary wars – as the report notes, Am Law 100 firms at the end of 2021 saw their average associate compensation increase by 12% compared with just one year earlier – this sentiment seems both laudable and a bit surprising.

So does this mean throwing money at associates isn’t the answer? That maybe just being nice to them is enough?

Not so fast.

Consider a theory in political consulting circles: that pollsters underestimated Donald Trump’s support in 2016 because “shy” voters didn’t want to admit to a stranger that they planned to vote for him, figuring it might make them look bad.

Could that same dynamic be at work here? Are lawyers reticent to admit that it's cold hard cash that makes them stay? After all, who wants to come across as a money-grubbing automaton scuttling after every penny?

“How associates rank compensation versus how they actually feel about compensation may not always be consistent,” noted legal recruiter Dan Binstock, a partner at Garrison & Sisson.

“Many associates today, who are often more purpose-driven than prior generations, feel uncomfortable admitting that compensation may be a top driver, because it doesn’t align with who they think they should be in terms of what they value,” Binstock told me after reading the report. “While compensation is not the only factor, associates who are paid below market and working the same hours do have a bit of the pebble-in-the-shoe angst that doesn’t go away easily.”

So yes, I think it’s safe to say that money is still important. The real question is how much it matters.

On page 27 of the 29-page report, there’s a chart showing that “current or latest compensation” is the most common factor behind the decision to move to a new firm, cited by 42% of associates.

By contrast, firm culture ranks a distant No. 8, named by associates as a reason to leave just 20% of the time. The survey respondents cared even less about firm leadership and firm strategy, reporting that those were factors in just 16% and 12% of moves respectively.

But the report also offers some spot-on observations to support the notion that a paycheck is only one piece of the puzzle.

“When associates feel a lack of connection to their law firm because of problems with culture, loyalty, career progression prospects, and the like, an offer of higher compensation may well be enough to easily entice them to move to the next opportunity,” the report states. “In a sense, compensation may be the proximate cause of an associate's decision to leave a firm, but the root cause may run deeper.”

That’s consistent with what recruiter Kate Reder Sheikh, a partner in Major, Lindsey & Africa’s associate practice group, told me she’s seeing in the market.

For example, in the past two years she said she’s placed a record number of associates fed up with Big Law into high-end boutiques.

These lawyers felt “mentorship and training were lacking, like they were on their own island,” she said. The smaller firms offer more of a "family vibe" and personal connection that the associates craved, she said.

At Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, firm leaders have been focusing on work-life balance, mandating that every employee globally take one unplugged week off – no checking email or phone messages – a year.

“I doubt anyone is joining us just because of unplug time, but I do think they are attracted to what it represents about how we are trying to think differently about careers and culture,” Orrick chief talent officer Siobhan Handley told me.

“Some have called this period ‘the great reflection,’ and I think that’s really true,” she added. “It’s a moment of soul searching around what you do, who you do it with and why you work to begin with.”

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

Comments / 0

Related
abovethelaw.com

Justice Kagan’s Had Just About Enough Of The Conservative Majority

Because the majority begins with some law-chambers history, I do too—though fair warning: My discussion is no more relevant than the majority’s to the issue before us (citations omitted). Not surprisingly, neither of the parties to this small and legally mundane case thought it a suitable occasion for a from-Blackstone-onward theory of habeas practice. Yet the majority, unprompted, embarks on that project, perhaps hoping that the seeds it sows now will yield more succulent fruit in cases to come.
CONGRESS & COURTS
money.com

Most Managers Say They'll Enforce 'Severe Consequences' on Workers Who Refuse to Return to the Office

Most managers say employees have been just as productive working at home than they were at the office, if not more. But they still want workers back at their desks. Of 3,500 managers surveyed in March by background check firm GoodHire, 73% said work-from-home productivity and engagement had either stayed the same or improved compared to in-office work. Despite that fact, 75% of managers said they preferred some type of in-person work, and 60% believe that a full-time return-to-office mandate is coming soon.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#About The Money#The Center On Ethics
Benzinga

What Are The 20 Top Paying Jobs In The US?

The latest statistics of the highest median annual pay from the U.S. Bureau of Labor has the medical profession in its top seven slots. According to Economic Policy Institute, since 1978, CEO pay has skyrocketed 1,322%, 351 times as much as a typical worker in 2020. When your mother said...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Ethics
Inc.com

Why the Best Startup Employees Are Leaving Their Jobs

Heads up. The most talented people at your company are looking for a better job somewhere else. And with all the job-hopping and Great Resigning going on over the past 12 months, it's fair to assume that it might even be you. Case in point: "Paul" is a startup leader...
ECONOMY
Advocate Andy

MoneyGram Sued for Failing Customers

Allegations include repeatedly delaying money transfers and leaving customers stranded. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and the New York Attorney General filed suit against remittance provider MoneyGram alleging the company's practices repeatedly harmed consumers.
beckershospitalreview.com

Bankrupt health sharing ministry leaves families with $50M in unpaid bills

About 10,000 families have been left with $50 million in unpaid medical bills after the shuttering of their health sharing ministry, Christianity Today reported April 19. Sharity Ministries, formerly known as Trinity HealthShare, filed for bankruptcy and started the liquidation process in 2021, according to the report. Christianity Today reported...
ADVOCACY
bloomberglaw.com

Law Firms Fired in Whistleblower Case Get $6 Million in Fees

Two law firms that were fired toward the conclusion of a whistleblower lawsuit accusing Advanced Biohealing Inc. of a kickback scheme will receive $6,128,500 in fees that the plaintiff disputed, a federal judge in Florida ruled. Brian Vinca hired Barry A. Cohen PA and Saady & Saxe PA to represent...
FLORIDA STATE
Fortune

Here’s how CEOs can successfully navigate inflation

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Inflation hurts everyone: consumers through higher prices and interest rates, suppliers through higher risk, and shareholders through lower returns. Between March 2021 and March 2022, the consumer...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Credit Suisse poised to revamp senior management - paper

ZURICH, April 24 (Reuters) - Loss-making Credit Suisse could shake up senior management as new Chairman Axel Lehmann seeks to put the embattled Swiss bank back on stable ground, Swiss Sunday newspaper NZZ am Sonntag reported. Citing unnamed sources, the paper said Chief Legal Officer Romeo Cerutti, finance chief David...
BUSINESS
The Independent

People ‘spent more on charities, holidays and household bills in March’

The number of transactions made by Nationwide Building Society members jumped in March, with more being spent on holidays, charities and household bills.The Society tracked millions of credit, debit card and direct debit transactions made in March.It said the number of transactions made by members during March jumped by 15% compared with February – from around 190 million to just over 217 million – with a total of nearly £8.1 billion spent.The number of transactions on non-essentials passed 90 million in March for the first time this year.The spectre of rising costs such as fuel, food and energy remains and...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Reuters

409K+
Followers
318K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy