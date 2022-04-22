When lawyers leave, it’s not just about the money (Or is it?)

(Reuters) - Some law firms are stickier than others, but why?

“Sticky” is how legal recruiters often describe the firms whose lawyers are especially reluctant to leave for a rival. A new report by the Thomson Reuters Institute and the Center on Ethics and the Legal Profession at Georgetown Law takes a closer look at exactly what factors make lawyers want to stay – or go.

My colleague Karen Sloan took a first look at the report, but some aspects strike me as worth a deeper dive, starting with the importance of compensation.

The researchers surveyed more than 900 associates. Those who said they were less likely to leave their firms cited the "firm culture, the people they work with, and work-life balance" as more important than money as a reason to stay.

Given the salary wars – as the report notes, Am Law 100 firms at the end of 2021 saw their average associate compensation increase by 12% compared with just one year earlier – this sentiment seems both laudable and a bit surprising.

So does this mean throwing money at associates isn’t the answer? That maybe just being nice to them is enough?

Not so fast.

Consider a theory in political consulting circles: that pollsters underestimated Donald Trump’s support in 2016 because “shy” voters didn’t want to admit to a stranger that they planned to vote for him, figuring it might make them look bad.

Could that same dynamic be at work here? Are lawyers reticent to admit that it's cold hard cash that makes them stay? After all, who wants to come across as a money-grubbing automaton scuttling after every penny?

“How associates rank compensation versus how they actually feel about compensation may not always be consistent,” noted legal recruiter Dan Binstock, a partner at Garrison & Sisson.

“Many associates today, who are often more purpose-driven than prior generations, feel uncomfortable admitting that compensation may be a top driver, because it doesn’t align with who they think they should be in terms of what they value,” Binstock told me after reading the report. “While compensation is not the only factor, associates who are paid below market and working the same hours do have a bit of the pebble-in-the-shoe angst that doesn’t go away easily.”

So yes, I think it’s safe to say that money is still important. The real question is how much it matters.

On page 27 of the 29-page report, there’s a chart showing that “current or latest compensation” is the most common factor behind the decision to move to a new firm, cited by 42% of associates.

By contrast, firm culture ranks a distant No. 8, named by associates as a reason to leave just 20% of the time. The survey respondents cared even less about firm leadership and firm strategy, reporting that those were factors in just 16% and 12% of moves respectively.

But the report also offers some spot-on observations to support the notion that a paycheck is only one piece of the puzzle.

“When associates feel a lack of connection to their law firm because of problems with culture, loyalty, career progression prospects, and the like, an offer of higher compensation may well be enough to easily entice them to move to the next opportunity,” the report states. “In a sense, compensation may be the proximate cause of an associate's decision to leave a firm, but the root cause may run deeper.”

That’s consistent with what recruiter Kate Reder Sheikh, a partner in Major, Lindsey & Africa’s associate practice group, told me she’s seeing in the market.

For example, in the past two years she said she’s placed a record number of associates fed up with Big Law into high-end boutiques.

These lawyers felt “mentorship and training were lacking, like they were on their own island,” she said. The smaller firms offer more of a "family vibe" and personal connection that the associates craved, she said.

At Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, firm leaders have been focusing on work-life balance, mandating that every employee globally take one unplugged week off – no checking email or phone messages – a year.

“I doubt anyone is joining us just because of unplug time, but I do think they are attracted to what it represents about how we are trying to think differently about careers and culture,” Orrick chief talent officer Siobhan Handley told me.

“Some have called this period ‘the great reflection,’ and I think that’s really true,” she added. “It’s a moment of soul searching around what you do, who you do it with and why you work to begin with.”

