Asheville, NC

Climate haven: More people moving to Asheville to escape more severe climate change impact

By Anjali Patel
WLOS.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — When it comes to climate, the mountains have always been an attractive place to live. Now -- even more so -- as climate change makes severe weather events even worse elsewhere. "Weather events are becoming crazy all over the world, and there's places where...

wlos.com

World Economic Forum

It's not just climate change driving natural disaster losses

Climate change is contributing to rising losses from natural disasters, including increased damage to physical assets and disruption to business operations. But an underreported driver of losses is the growing number and value of exposed properties, such as those in floodplains. Organizations should set a baseline of risk to understand...
ENVIRONMENT
Vox

There’s a climate solution hiding in our walls

This story is part of Recode by Vox’s Tech Support series, which explores solutions for our warming world. The world is buzzing with climate change solutions these days: Maybe we can plant a trillion trees to save ecosystems and scrub greenhouse gases out of the air in one fell swoop! Or store energy in giant cement blocks that can act like batteries made of potential energy! Or use our electric vehicles as batteries for our homes and businesses! These sound like promising ideas, but some are only in the early stages. Many of them will take years to come to fruition, if they ever do at all, and there’s a fair amount of disagreement about how effective some of them would be. Which is why it’s time we start thinking more about a low-tech, time-tested, and far less sexy solution: insulation.
ENVIRONMENT
WITF

U. of Pennsylvania energy-prize winner says natural gas not compatible with long-term climate goals

Gas is needed for now but methane leaks make it ‘no better than coal,’ Lord Stern says. The world has no hope of meeting an international goal for limiting the global average temperature rise if leading energy-producers like Pennsylvania exploit fossil fuel reserves indefinitely, the recipient of this year’s Carnot Prize for energy policy research said Tuesday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

At Least 30% of Americans Remain Unafraid of the Climate Crisis

The United States emerged as the country with the largest percentage of individuals who said they are not concerned about climate change "at all" in a worldwide poll of people's attitudes to the problem and other urgent concerns. Survey Shows. According to an Ipsos poll issued Monday, over half of...
ENVIRONMENT
Fast Company

Meet a climate scientist who just risked arrest to save the planet

On a typical day, Peter Kalmus goes to work at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory near Los Angeles, where he studies biological systems and climate change. But last Wednesday, he instead went to JP Morgan Chase’s building in downtown L.A., along with three other scientists, and chained himself to the front doors in order to bring more attention to the current state of the climate crisis and JP Morgan Chase’s role as the bank providing the most funding to fossil fuel firms. He’s one of more than 1,200 scientists in 26 countries who demonstrated last week—and one of many who were arrested—after the IPCC released its latest report, which UN Secretary-General António Guterres described as saying that the world is on “a fast track to climate disaster.”
ADVOCACY
Smithonian

Devastating Ice Age Floods That Occurred in the Pacific Northwest Fascinate Scientists

The Earth seems to change slowly. Continents shift by about half an inch in a year. Sea levels rise by less than a quarter of an inch in the same amount of time. Mountains are constantly being eroded but, to us, seem to stand today just as they did yesterday and the day before. Our planet’s geological history often seems like one of slow, grinding change. But that’s hardly the whole story. Sometimes geological change comes startlingly, violently fast, leaving scars on the Earth’s surface. The Channeled Scablands of the Pacific Northwest, a landscape full of flat-topped plateaus that rise between steep-walled canyons, are among the vastly-altered landscapes that have caused researchers to rethink what they previously presumed. The geologic wounds are dramatic evidence that quick and catastrophic changes have played a significant role in shaping our planet.
ENVIRONMENT
WLOS.com

Asheville shelter for homeless youth to close, citing staffing issues

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A shelter for homeless youth in Western North Carolina will close its doors next month. Trinity Place Emergency Youth Shelter’s last day in operation will be May 13. “We were completely blindsided by this decision,” said employee Riley Carter. Carter said most employees...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville City Schools looks at cost-cutting measures during special called meeting

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Schools held a special called meeting Thursday, April 21 to work through the budget and the school system's strategic plan. During a budget presentation, the director of finance recommended a reduction in the number of Pre-K classrooms as well as reducing staff numbers through attrition as a way to cut costs.
ASHEVILLE, NC

