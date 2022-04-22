CSFD 'knock down' Silver Charm Fire in Colorado Springs

UPDATE:

At 3:45 p.m. all evacuations for the Silver Charm Fire have been lifted. Residents may return to the area and neighborhood. Please be cautious of fire crews still working in the area.

As of 6:30 P.M., the fire is estimated at 17 acres and 75% contained. Firefighters will patrol the area for hotspots throughout the night.

120 firefighters responded, and 500 homes were evacuated during the fire. Colorado Springs Fire was assisted by Colorado Springs Utilities, Black Forest Fire Department, Colorado State Fire, US Air Force Academy Fire, and 70 Colorado Springs

News 5 learned that the cause of the fire was a welding accident. Chief Investigatve Reporter, Eric Ross, confirmed that the work that started the fire was illegal as they did not have the appropriate permits.

The company has been cited and will have to appear in court.

UPDATE:

An evacuation order has been issued for everyone in the Farm Subdivision, and for people from Middle Creek Parkway South to Interquest Parkway, with an eastern boundary of Voyager. Everyone in the area is ordered to evacuate immediately.

The evacuation center is at Pine Creek High School.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is also on priority dispatch due to the fire. Please only call 911 for life-threatening emergencies.

CSFD has announced that crews have the fire knocked down and no structures have been lost.

The evacuation remains in place for the near future. Road closures are still in effect.

Watch our coverage live

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a grass fire near I-25 and Interquest Parkway.

CSFD is responding with smoke showing and multiple units are responding.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

News5 has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.