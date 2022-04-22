ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 game-changing DIY tricks that cost under £5

By Rachel Avery
Hello Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDIY extraordinaire Toni Trevillion has brought out her own book, DIY on a Budget and with Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch fans of her ideas, we're all in. While transforming your home can seem like a mammoth task with a huge price tag, there are some easy changes you can make...

www.hellomagazine.com

thespruce.com

8 Curtain Tricks Only Interior Designers Know

Different Curtain Styles Create a Unique Mood in a Space. The curtains you choose will greatly inform the room that they go in, designer Lauren DeBello explains. "Do you want a luxurious, romantic feel? If so, curtains that puddle on the ground may be the right look for you," she comments. "If you want a cleaner look, choose curtains that graze the floor," DeBello advises. "Make sure to consider this when choosing the length of panels."
INTERIOR DESIGN
shefinds

3 Flirty Layered Haircuts For Women Over 50, According To A Hair Expert

As you age, it feels like the media gives so many rules and guidelines for hairstyles that you can and can’t do, what will and won’t age you. But at the end of the day, the best hairstyle is one that you feel good in and one that you can maintain. We’ve all made the mistake of choosing a hairstyle that we love on our favorite celebrity, but then we realize it takes hours of styling and lots of product to look the way we want. One great option for a versatile hairstyle you can have fun with is anything with lots of layers. It is also great for thinner or finer hair, which we often experience as we age. “Adding layers to build some weight to the hair would be the move for fine hair of different density, texture and condition.” Says Stacy Wells, owner of L’Esprit Academy. We asked beauty experts what layered styles they recommend you ask for the next time you visit the hair salon.
HAIR CARE
latest-hairstyles.com

15 Trendiest Haircuts & Colors for Spring 2022

Freshen up your look this Spring season with any one of these trendy hairstyles, haircuts and colors! You can try a classic and simple finish like bobs and lobs that never goes out of style. Or, you can add an extra oomph to your look with colors and shaved sides that will turn people’s heads, for sure.
HAIR CARE
latest-hairstyles.com

17 Most Flattering Medium Layered Bobs for Women Over 60

Medium layered bobs for women over 60 are shoulder to neck-length cuts, structured with tons of texture and volume. These guarantee youthful, flexible hairstyles to match older ladies’ personalities. “With thick hair, you can texturize it and play around with the shape. With fine hair, it’s essential to cut...
HAIR CARE
Apartment Therapy

The Game-Changing Amazon Find That’ll Instantly Declutter Your Bathroom and Create More Storage Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Without the right organizational structure in place, bathrooms can easily devolve into chaos. After all, they’re one of the most frequently used spaces in our home, so they’re ground zero to lots of little items (think: skincare, toothbrushes, towels, and more) that can easily wreak havoc on our daily routines if not stored correctly.
SHOPPING
shefinds

The One Food You Should Cut Out Immediately For Aging Hair, Skin And Nails

As we age, it can become more difficult to keep our hair, skin, and nails hydrated, strong, and radiant. Considering how beauty starts from within and what you eat and drink has everything to do with how you look and feel, it’s more important than ever to get a grasp on the worst and best foods to add to your diet if you’re searching for ways to ward off the signs of aging. This is the one food that experts agree you should cut out immediately for aging hair, skin, and nails.
SKIN CARE
The Kitchn

7 Things That Make Your Kitchen Feel Smaller than It Really Is, According to Interior Designers

Kitchens never seem big enough, do they? (Even the giant ones somehow manage to fill up quickly.) While some of this is a result of natural limitations, there’s also a lot that you may be doing — whether it’s a bad optical illusion or a silly use of space — to make your kitchen feel smaller than it is. Luckily, a few design tricks and a bit of organizing can really transform your kitchen.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SheKnows

This $12 Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs just $12 and provides noticeable improvement to your strands...
HAIR CARE
PopSugar

Pottery Barn Has Seriously Great Sofas — Shop Our Favorites

Buying a new sofa is rarely ever simple, especially if you're doing it online. While we know the hardships of distinguishing the quality and comfort of furniture through a screen, a manageable way to narrow down the process is by shopping from a brand you trust. For us, Pottery Barn has always been ole reliable. Known for its traditional designs, exceptional quality, and endless customization options, the brand almost always results in a satisfying experience.
SHOPPING

