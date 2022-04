As if the Carolina Hurricanes needed more bad luck with their goaltenders after Frederik Andersen went down with an injury earlier this week, today’s victory over the New York Islanders brought more injury trouble. Antti Raanta, the team’s starter with Andersen out, left the game versus the Islanders in clear lower-body discomfort. Raanta had attempted to remain in the game after initially feeling pain, but was forced out after only a few moments and backup Pyotr Kochetkov finished the game. After the game, Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour had the following to say about Raanta:

RALEIGH, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO