OXFORD — Mississippi State launched a pair of two-run home runs in the top of the seventh inning Friday night against Ole Miss, and the Bulldogs overcame a 4-1 second-inning deficit — and an early onslaught of Rebels home runs — to take down the Rebels 10-7 at Swayze Field and even their series with one game remaining.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO