ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, OR

‘This isn’t real struggle’: Redmond man on 100-mile, 1,000-pull-up marathon to help shelter he lived in

By Noah Chast
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=310VBX_0fHdYzZd00

( Update: Adding video, comments from Stutzman, family, Bethlehem Inn)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Brandon Stutzman began running 100 miles around the three-mile Dry Canyon Loop in Redmond on Friday, also doing 1,000 pull-ups along the way, to raise money and awareness for a cause that’s very important to him.

“I’m doing it for the people that are struggling and need hope,” Stutzman said.

As a kid, Stutzman lived at the Bethlehem Inn homeless shelter, when his family had nowhere else to go.

Now, the Redmond man is taking on an extreme physical and mental challenge, to raise money for the Inn that changed his life.

Gwenn Wysling, executive director at the Bethlehem Inn , commends his effort: “It speaks volumes to someone who wants to give back and wants to provide a bright light for people to see that there’s hope.”

During his marathon, which is expected to last through the night until Sunday, Stutzman’s effort isi being supported by other ultra-runners, friends and family.

His uncle Joe said his nephew is like a real life superhero, proving you don’t need special powers to achieve great things.

“The awesome thing about Brandon is he’s a regular guy, just like anybody else,” Joe Stutzman said. “He has what everybody has: grit and drive and determination.”

Brandon Stutzman is humble, saying other athletes have achieved greater feats than a 100-mile, 1,000-pull-up marathon, and any pain he feels along the way is just a reminder.

“This isn’t real struggle,” Stutzman said. “Real struggle is homelessness. Real struggle is depression, anxiety, mental health. So it’s really a privilege to put myself through this for them.”

Here is a link to Stutzman's GoFundMe page.

If you want to support him in person, his team said a fresh face cheering him on just might be the extra motivation to keep him going.

The post ‘This isn’t real struggle’: Redmond man on 100-mile, 1,000-pull-up marathon to help shelter he lived in appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

Tour des Chutes coming to a close after raising $1.25 million for cancer programs over 17 years

The 17-year tradition of the Tour des Chutes, a Central Oregon summer road-cycling event that has raised more than $1.25 million for children and adults with cancer, is coming to a close this year with a community celebration and virtual ride, organizers have told race supporters. The post Tour des Chutes coming to a close after raising $1.25 million for cancer programs over 17 years appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
Daily Mail

Autistic teenager who vanished in California three years ago is found sleeping on the street outside Utah convenience store after cop invited shivering 19-year-old to warm up in car before doing finger scan

An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Redmond, OR
Society
Local
Oregon Society
City
Redmond, OR
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marathon#Homelessness#Homeless Shelter#Depression#Isi
Daily Mail

Man, 37, who wanted to save for a house reveals he spent £10,000 converting an old school bus into a modern home in his parents' back garden - and now puts away £1,000 a month for his deposit

A DIY fan has revealed how he transformed an old bus he picked up from a scrapyard into a sustainable rent-free tiny home - so he could save to get on the property ladder. Luke Whitaker, 37, from Gloucestershire, had just moved back to his home town to live with his parents in a bid to save money for a house deposit when the coronavirus lockdown hit the UK.
ECONOMY
99.1 WFMK

A Homeless Colony Was Found Living Inside This Abandoned Muskegon, Michigan School

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Muskegon's Phillips Elementary School opened for business in 1946. It was a typical elementary school for the time, handling classes from Kindergarten through sixth grade. It started small, with only six rooms; a gym and more classrooms were added in later years.
MUSKEGON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
KTVZ News Channel 21

Smoke alarms awaken residents to early-AM house fires in SE Bend, S. Deschutes County, limit damage

Residents of two homes, in southeast Bend and south Deschutes County, were awakened by smoke detectors early Sunday morning – key to not just keeping exterior fires from causing more extensive damage to their homes, but allowing them to escape unharmed, authorities said. The post Smoke alarms awaken residents to early-AM house fires in SE Bend, S. Deschutes County, limit damage appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KVAL

Sheriff shares safety tips amid concerns about door-to-door sales in Douglas County

ROSEBURG, Ore. - The sheriff cautioned the public Thursday after reports of door-to-door sales people forcing their way into people's homes in Douglas County. "There have been several reports over the last couple days of door-to-door sales people selling aromatherapy/air purifier/diffuser products," the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. "In some of these reports, the sales person has pushed their way into the home of a person who has said they are not interested. The sales person, usually a female, appears to be alone but when she leaves, she gets into a vehicle (a grey Chevy Suburban or a White Ford Explorer) that is occupied by two males."
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
956K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy