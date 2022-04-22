‘This isn’t real struggle’: Redmond man on 100-mile, 1,000-pull-up marathon to help shelter he lived in

( Update: Adding video, comments from Stutzman, family, Bethlehem Inn)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Brandon Stutzman began running 100 miles around the three-mile Dry Canyon Loop in Redmond on Friday, also doing 1,000 pull-ups along the way, to raise money and awareness for a cause that’s very important to him.

“I’m doing it for the people that are struggling and need hope,” Stutzman said.

As a kid, Stutzman lived at the Bethlehem Inn homeless shelter, when his family had nowhere else to go.

Now, the Redmond man is taking on an extreme physical and mental challenge, to raise money for the Inn that changed his life.

Gwenn Wysling, executive director at the Bethlehem Inn , commends his effort: “It speaks volumes to someone who wants to give back and wants to provide a bright light for people to see that there’s hope.”

During his marathon, which is expected to last through the night until Sunday, Stutzman’s effort isi being supported by other ultra-runners, friends and family.

His uncle Joe said his nephew is like a real life superhero, proving you don’t need special powers to achieve great things.

“The awesome thing about Brandon is he’s a regular guy, just like anybody else,” Joe Stutzman said. “He has what everybody has: grit and drive and determination.”

Brandon Stutzman is humble, saying other athletes have achieved greater feats than a 100-mile, 1,000-pull-up marathon, and any pain he feels along the way is just a reminder.

“This isn’t real struggle,” Stutzman said. “Real struggle is homelessness. Real struggle is depression, anxiety, mental health. So it’s really a privilege to put myself through this for them.”

Here is a link to Stutzman's GoFundMe page.

If you want to support him in person, his team said a fresh face cheering him on just might be the extra motivation to keep him going.

