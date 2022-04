Guy Lafleur is one of the most renowned Montreal Canadiens players. His name belongs with other Habs legends, such as Jean Beliveau and Maurice Richard, as being named a true legend. They will go down in history as the holy trinity of Canadiens legends, not only because of what they did on the ice but also for how they captivated a fanbase. With the passing of Lafleur this past week, Canadiens fans lost one of their heroes and an ambassador to not just the Habs, but hockey as well.

NHL ・ 22 HOURS AGO