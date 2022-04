It all comes down to this. The Dallas Stars can clinch a spot in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a regulation victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night. Well, first, the Stars needed to take care of business on Saturday night against the Seattle Kraken. Using three goals in quick succession in the second period, Dallas overcame a 2-0 deficit and held on for a regulation 3-2 win. With that, Dallas knew they would have a chance to clinch on Tuesday if Vegas lost in any fashion to the San Jose Sharks on Sunday.

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO