It may not be the strongest quarterback draft class this year, but that won’t be stopping at least two teams from going definitely going in that direction Round 1. According to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, “Right now, it looks like a sure bet the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers take a signal-caller in the first round.” Adding, “Word is there’s a very real possibility the Seattle Seahawks move into the back end of Round 1 and grab their quarterback of the future.”

