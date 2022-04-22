MEET TICK MAN DAN

Researchers take note of northern spread of tick-borne illnesses. In the 1950s, physicians urged parents to not allow their children to venture into areas known to be infested with wood ticks. After a day in the country, a child might turn up to the dinner table “with unaccountable black specks” because “ticks [were] out in unusually strong numbers in the tall grasses” of Long Island, reported the New York Times in 1953. Then, the worry was that ticks could transmit Tularemia or “rabbit fever,” caused by the bacterium Francisella tularensis.
