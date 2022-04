Becoming a millionaire is something that's feasible even if you only earn an average income. Becoming a billionaire, however, is a lot less likely. But just because you may not be or become a billionaire doesn't mean you can't learn from those who are extraordinarily wealthy. And while you may not be able to take the exact same approach to building wealth, there are certain lessons you can learn from billionaires.

ECONOMY ・ 8 HOURS AGO