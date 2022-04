If you like books and nature, or if you want to find a new way to live a healthy lifestyle, the LSU AgCenter has a new program for you. The AgCenter's Healthy Communities program will open its Storywalks® walking trail in St. Martin Parish next week. The ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, April 27 at 10:30 a. m. at Paul Angelle Park in Cecilia.

SAINT MARTIN PARISH, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO