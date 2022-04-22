ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Paul's Note - April 22, 2022

tucsonaz.gov
 3 days ago

Last October, I wrote about the concept of sanctioned camping. The idea is that the city has an area where camping by homeless folks is allowed, which means that there is one place to put resources for the homeless, moves many of them out of other locations and frees up the...

www.tucsonaz.gov

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

A recession could be coming; how will it affect Arizona?

"The problem right now in housing is not too much demand, it’s not enough supply," 72Sold founder and owner Greg Hague said on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Troopers say the crash happened just before 9 a.m. when DPS tried to stop a westbound SUV. Troopers started a pursuit when the driver refused to stop.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

How a Mesa mom saves thousands on groceries

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - For Megan Carey, couponing has become a way of life. She used to use a lot of paper coupons. Now she relies primarily on digital offers. “Every week, I look at the ads,” Carey told 3 On Your Side. “My bill, sometimes when it first rings up before they take it down, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh. That’s really high!’ And then it goes down, and I’m like, ‘All right, I feel good. I can do this.’” Carey says she gets most of her savings from stocking up and shopping the sales. “It is a lot of preparation, and then just actually going to the store,” she explained. “I take my time. I look for other discounts when I get there, too. There’s a lot of times when there’s food being discontinued, the product is no longer going to be around, so there’s a discount on that price.”
MESA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Society
City
Tucson, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Arizona's New Adoption Law Sparks Outcry

A new law in Arizona empowers faith-based foster care and adoption agencies to reject prospective parents based on their religious views without fear of a lawsuit. There has been widespread criticism of the law, including from opponents who say the new law will make it harder for some parents to adopt, amid a massive backlog of foster cases. At a minimum, the law could make it possible to dilute the pool of adoptive parents, just when the state needs them most.
ARIZONA STATE
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Ribs In Tucson, Arizona?

It's that time of the year again, where we all gather around and enjoy the sunshine and barbecued food. But, what if you don't feel like lighting up the grill to enjoy a rack of delicious ribs? Well, in Tucson, Arizona, there are a few well known spots that are tearing the culinary scene up. These places are serving up some of the most mouthwatering ribs you've had.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Infrastructure#Housing First#Paul S Note
12 News

Environmentalists file lawsuit to halt Arizona's I-11 project

PHOENIX — Environmental groups have filed a lawsuit against the proposed Interstate 11 project, alleging federal officials did not adequately assess how the new freeway could impact Arizona's national monuments. Development for I-11 has been going on for years without much significant progress. But the Arizona Department of Transportation...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
ABC 15 News

Family loses dream home in Tunnel Fire

FLAGSTAFF — Many Flagstaff families are heartbroken as it sinks in their homes are gone. To Cassity Smith and her husband Luis Carlos Moreno, the home they lived in was more than just a structure. It was their dream home, filled with beautiful memories. Now it’s a place they’ll...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

Cooler, windy Friday ahead for Arizona

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says the Tunnel Fire has damaged or destroyed 109 properties near Flagstaff as hundreds remain evacuated. Major I-10 closure in central Phoenix area this weekend. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Drivers who usually use Interstate 10 near Sky Harbor will have to use an alternate...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
KOLD-TV

Fire reported at Montezuma Canyon in Cochise County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fire has been reported at Montezuma Canyon in Cochise County on Sunday, April 24. Officials said smoke will be visible in the area up from the visitor center. The fire is not threatening any structures at this time. This is a developing story....
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa hospital compounded grief, parents say

As Wilfredo and Grace Gumaru prayed for a miracle that would save their 26-year-old daughter’s life two weeks ago, the Scottsdale couple also encountered an unlikely battle with the hospital to keep her alive. On Easter morning, Micah Gumaru, 26, a medical student at the Southwest College of Naturopathic...
MESA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy