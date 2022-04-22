Common NFT Scams

Hackers used malicious Google ads to trick users into giving up their private key to steal their cryptocurrency. The cybercriminals targeted people who hold UST, a popular cryptocurrency that aims to remain pegged to the U.S. dollar from the Terra blockchain—a so-called stablecoin currently vying for dominance in decentralized finance, or DeFi. The phishing operation was spotted by cybersecurity firms Knownsec Blockchain Labs and SlowMist. According to Knownsec, the hackers have stolen $4.31 million from 52 wallets, which they hacked between April 12 and April 21. Knownsec posted a Terra address that the company says is linked to the hack, which contains 4,111,901 UST tokens ($4,111,901) and 2,089 LUNA tokens—part of the Terra ecosystem—worth $197,269.
