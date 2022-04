SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose are investigating the Monday afternoon kidnapping of a three-month old baby from a residence on the 1000 block of Elm Street. San Jose police tweeted out images and video of a male suspect seen entering the residence in surveillance video and leaving with the baby what appeared to be a carrier covered with a blanket. Police received the call about the kidnapping at about 1 p.m. ** Kidnapping Incident** Officers are currently working this incident. The male you see in these images captured from a surveillance camera entered a residence in the...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO