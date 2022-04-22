ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Art Market at Mark Arts

By Carolyn
wichitaonthecheap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet your Mothers Day shopping done or bring your mom to shop with you at the Art Market at Mark Arts (say that...

wichitaonthecheap.com

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

This digital marketplace has all of the art you need

There are a lot of correlations between art and positive growth for humans of all shapes and sizes. A variety of studies have shown that viewing art can decrease stress levels, improve critical thinking, and even help you deal with mental exhaustion. With just this in mind, gifting yourself beautiful work might be a strategically brilliant and beneficial move when moving into or fixing up a space. And with Mother's Day around the corner, gifting a print to a loved one might not be a bad idea either.
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

The Best Block-Printing Inks for Woodcuts, Linocuts, Monotypes and More

Click here to read the full article. Block-printing inks come in two main varieties—water based and oil based. A water-based ink is quick drying, provides a lovely translucency with subtle gradations of tone, and can be easily cleaned up with soap and water. An oil-based ink has an extended working time; it is rich and vibrant and provides better overall coverage. However, many oil-based inks require special solvents to clean up, though some have been formulated to be water-miscible. When choosing an ink for block printing, make sure that it is suitable for the type of block you are using,...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Entertainment
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Wichita, KS
Lifestyle
Local
Kansas Entertainment
Smithonian

A Connecticut Mechanic Found Artwork Worth Millions in a Dumpster

Five years ago, in September 2017, Connecticut mechanic Jared Whipple found hundreds of artworks in a dumpster at an abandoned farmhouse. He took them home, thinking he might use them as Halloween decorations for his indoor skatepark. As it turns out, the art was anything but trash. Per Adriana Morga...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Market#Abstract Art#Mothers Day
KSN News

Festive ICT: Creating new experiences in the 316

Are you looking for some weekend plans? Particularly if you love music, clothes, or shoes. Well, this weekend two popular events will be hosted by Festive ICT. The events were created to not only give wichitans the opportunity to get out with their families, but also enjoy some old school, vintage traditions.
WICHITA, KS
recipesgram.com

Vintage Grandma’s Cream Cake

This vintage cream cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! Vintage does not necessarily have to mean that you need to spend all day long in the kitchen – today we have so many facilities that can help us do it simple and quick! Just like that! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
Robb Report

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Is Bringing Collectible Indian and Arab Designs to Its Gift Shop

Click here to read the full article. Ever since Christie’s blockbuster sale of the Al Thani collection of Mughal jewelry in 2019, Indian-inflected gems have been a hot commodity. That auction, which included exceptional Golconda diamonds and all manner of bejeweled objects from the Indian royal court, became the second highest-grossing sale of a private jewelry collection (bested by Elizabeth Taylor’s estate) and thrust the artistry of Eastern jewelry design into the spotlight. Now, to commemorate 10 years of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s reimagined Islamic galleries, the museum’s store is offering designs from some of India’s leading contemporary jewelers...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
mansionglobal.com

The Art of Adding Classical Details to a New Home

Wood flooring, custom trim and symmetrical design can transform a cookie-cutter house into a timeless interior. A new house might feature amenities aplenty yet be short on what some home buyers desire most: character. Thankfully, with a little bit of artistry and expertise, a space lacking historical details can be...
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Facebook
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Yellow Meditation Space Becomes a Dramatic, Mid-Century-Inspired Dining Room

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If there’s one thing to remember about renovations, it’s this: You should use your home however it suits you best. If that means converting a dining room into a cycling studio, so be it. If you’d rather outfit your dining space for meditation, then go ahead and commit.
NASHVILLE, TN
Robb Report

Oslo’s Booming Art, Architecture and Food Scenes Are Giving the City a Luxe New Edge

Click here to read the full article. From a dock at Bjørvika in central Oslo, a man rows into the fjord, following a ribbon of silver water as sunset flames the clouds. His wooden boat is naggingly familiar to anyone from northern Europe: high, pinched bow and stern; as slippery as a fish. In such designs, from this very fjord, the Vikings conquered and traded from Constantinople to Newfoundland. What’s extraordinary about this image, though, is what’s behind him. The dock bristles with a panoply of double-take architecure. There’s the glass-skinned Deichman Bjørvika public library, its upper story fanned out...
VISUAL ART
yankodesign.com

This Neutra-inspired tiny modernist home features a 30-foot-long wraparound glass facade

N1 is a tiny modernist home defined by a 30-foot-long glass facade. The possibilities of tiny homes are endless. It seems like every layout, every facade, every aesthetic has been done before. Even so, the tiny home archetype encourages designers and architects to test their own creative potential. Inspired by the modernist architecture of Richard Neutra, Kelly Davis of SALA Architects designed a 500-square-foot, flat-roofed residence that’s defined by its 30-foot-long glass facade. Tiny home building company ESCAPE constructed the prefabricated tiny home called N1 in an effort to design their first midcentury building.
INTERIOR DESIGN
KSN News

‘Save Century II’ preps for Riverfest 2022

WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW)–As the countdown continues to the 50th annual Riverfest, one local group is working to beautify the area around Century II. “It makes us proud that people love our city, love our buildings, love the unique architecture in this one area, and we just want to make it look its best,” Celeste Racette […]
WICHITA, KS
SPY

The Best Screen Printing Machines Make DIY Designs Easy

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. With plenty of websites offering relatively cheap custom prints, it’s easy to get custom printed T-shirts, tote bags, and, these days, face masks. But even with all of these options, you might be wondering how difficult it is to make your own graphic T-shirts at home or in your garage. After all, that’s how many a successful streetwear label got their starts. DIYing can be more satisfying while allowing you to customize to...
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

Gentle Fullness Uses Vintage References to Find a Sunnier Future

The team behind U.K.-based label Story mfg. have launched a new project in collaboration with Dan Pacitti and Oshadi Collective titled Gentle Fullness. The new label, which makes its debut with its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, is describes its mission as “exploring fabrics and processes inspired by vintage and old knowledge but reimagined for a sunnier future.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Architectural Digest

Inside a Designer’s 1917 Brick Villa in Copenhagen

Frederik Alexander Werner, a designer and partner at Norm Architects, his partner Julie Thaning, and their two-year-old daughter Fiona have brought new life to the old brick villa in Copenhagen that they now call home. Following Frederik’s reimagining of the house, it now evokes a Case Study design, but combined with Norm Architects’ signature look—iridescent cream colors and earth tones, lots of oak, and Scandinavian ceramics paired with bouclé fabrics and rice paper lamps. “To be honest, most of our furniture, lights, and our kitchen were designed by my colleagues or myself,” says Frederik. According to the designer, there are two reasons for this: first, he feels some satisfaction living with objects that began as his own sketches on paper, and second, it is the best way for him to test his work—by living with it.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ARTnews

The Best Mixed-Media Paper Sheets for Combining Materials

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTNews may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re prone to working with different materials, you’ll need some good-quality mixed media paper to capture your vision. These papers are engineered to be diverse surfaces that often can accept both wet and dry media. Of course, your go-to product will depend on your preferred medium, as some papers have better water resistance than others, carry coarser surfaces, or have special qualities that allow them to tolerate specific creative processes. Find the...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy