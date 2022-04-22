ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering, OH

Juneteenth in Kettering: A Celebration of Shared Freedom

 2 days ago

“No one is free until we are ALL free” – Martin Luther King, Jr. The City of Kettering’s Board of Community Relations and Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department invite the public to commemorate the Juneteenth holiday at a special lunch event. Juneteenth...

