Restaurants

Burger Time

By Katie Kane
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the 1950s, as Americans hit freshly paved roads in shiny new...

Wichita Eagle

Burger King’s Got a New Meal (Watch Out, Wendy’s)

While no one is driving through their local fast food haunts expecting to spend a lot of money on a meal, one thing no chain really wants is for you to spend as little as possible. Yet most big brands offer some sort of value menu, such as Wendy's (WEN)...
ABC4

Fast food chain offers combo meal for 50% off

UTAH (ABC4) – For a limited time only, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Uber Eats are teaming up with NBA players to offer customers the chance to get their hands on the restaurant’s five-piece chicken tender combo for 50% off. Beginning April 12 and lasting through April 17, the limited-edition dish dubbed the “Most Dunkable Meal” […]
Mashed

The Truth About Burger King's Big Fish Sandwich

Decades before the word "Insta" was associated with a photo-sharing app, the second-largest burger joint in the world, Burger King, was getting its start. Originally founded by Keith Kramer and Matthew Burns in Jacksonville, Florida, this fast food restaurant — initially named Insta-Burger King — opened its doors in 1953 serving an array of broiled burgers, milkshakes, and fries. According to Business Insider, David Edgerton and James McLamore took over the reins just a year after the company's founding and expanded it to 274 branches across the U.S. It was eventually acquired by Pillsbury Company in 1967.
State
North Carolina State
Popculture

Burger King Adds Unusual Item to the Menu

Forget ketchup, Burger King has an all-new condiment on the menu that it wants you to pair with its burgers and fries. The beloved fast food chain has introduced Peanut Butter Sauce as its latest menu innovation, but the new sauce isn't meant as an ice cream topping, but rather a pairing for its new Peanut Butter Stackers and Peanut Butter Fries.
Mashed

Taco Bell Finally Confirmed The Date Of The Mexican Pizza's Return

The year 2020 will go down in history as a true dumpster fire of a year and people had a lot to deal with. On top of everything else going on, Taco Bell took away one of the public's small comforts by discontinuing the ultra-beloved Mexican Pizza. Ever since then, people have been clamoring to find out if and when the Mexican Pizza would be back at the fast food joint, already.
Mashed

This Fan-Favorite Arby's Deal Is Back On The Menu

Arby's has a catchphrase that's short, simple, and to the point: "We have the meats." And though the chain is known for its cold cut sandwiches, it actually does have more meats on the menu than just deli turkey, roast beef, and ham. In fact, it just brought back Arby's boneless wings, which were tested in December of 2020, and debuted as a limited-time menu option in October of 2021.
Popculture

Wendy's Offering Fan-Favorite Burger for Just $1 This Week Only

Filling your stomach won't empty your wallet this week thanks to a week-long deal currently taking place at Wendy's. This week only, the fast-food restaurant chain is offering customers a massive deal on one of their most beloved menu items, allowing guests the chance to place an order for the Dave's Single burger for just $1.
Mashed

Burger King Is Being Sued Over Its Sandwiches. Here's Why

When the Whopper Melt launched earlier this month, it initially received a royal welcome from Burger King's fanbase. The Takeout heralded the menu item as the replacement for the chain's iconic Whopper burger. That was three weeks ago. Now, as The Seattle Times reports, consumers have filed a class action...
ABC4

Outback Steakhouse releases new Sugar Steak

UTAH (ABC4) – The Outback Steakhouse is excited to announce the newest item on its menu. The American chain is offering customers in the mood for a more gourmet dish its new beef tenderloin Sugar Steak. The melt-in-your-mouth filet offers taste buds a sweet, savory, and spiced Asian-inspired flavor. As noted by ChewBoom, the steak […]
deseret.com

This Taco Bell menu item is finally coming back

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is finally coming back after a two year break. Driving the news: Rapper Doja Cat, who has recently become the voice of Taco Bell, broke the news during her performance at the Coachella Music Festival. “I brought back the Mexican Pizza by the way,” she...
Mashed

The Worst Decision Taco Bell Has Made In Recent Years, According To 31% Of People

Taco Bell has been the butt of jokes for years — many of which, ironically, tend to involve a person's backside — but, oftentimes, the wisecracks come from a place of love. The fast food joint is a favorite for millions of people that want to "think outside the bun" when looking for a quick, convenient, and cheap bite to eat, and has even captured the hearts of some of the world's most notable celebs. Remember when Fergie namedropped the beloved Mexican eatery in her hit song "Glamorous?" Taco Bell's numbers reflect its popularity as well. In 2020, Restaurant Business reported that the chain was the fourth-largest in America after raking in an impressive $11.3 billion in sales, which then increased to a whopping $13.3 billion the following year. That's a lot of Doritos Locos Tacos and Baja Blast.
FingerLakes1.com

Burger King has a vegan pop-up restaurant

Burger King’s vegan menu proves that plant-based can be delicious. A vegan diet is also better for the environment. Burger King has tested a vegan location inn London, UK. Plant-based fast food could be the future. Read more about it here. The Burger King in Leicester Square was converted...
Salon

Taco Bell is bringing back the Mexican Pizza, but we have an easy homemade recipe if you can't wait

Fellow Mexican Pizza fans, rejoice! Taco Bell has announced that the cult-favorite menu item is returning to the chain after a 17-month hiatus — this time for good. Taco Bell Rewards Members will have first access to the Mexican Pizza beginning on May 17, followed by a general release in stores two days later, according to a press release issued by the company.
