ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Big Blue Nation remembers Terrence Clarke

By WKYT News Staff
wymt.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Big Blue Nation is remembering a former Kentucky basketball star who died in a crash. One year ago Friday, Terrence Clarke ran a red light, hit a truck and crashed into a...

www.wymt.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kentucky Transfer Bryce Hopkins Announces Commitment

After one year at Kentucky with limited minutes and no starts, former four-star forward Bryce Hopkins decided to leave Lexington. Today, he revealed his transfer destination. Taking to Instagram, Hopkins announced that he is committing to the Providence Friars. The Friars are coming off a Big East regular season title and a trip to the Sweet 16 – their first such trip in 25 years.
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Spun

Ohio State Basketball Landed Big Transfer On Sunday

West Virginia guard Sean McNeil announced his transfer to Ohio State on Sunday. The senior, who averaged 12.2 points in each of his last two seasons with the Mountaineers, announced his commitment to the Buckeyes on Twitter and Instagram. McNeil drained 143 three-pointers through three seasons at West Virginia. The...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Everyone Has Same Preseason No. 1 In College Basketball

The 2022-22 men’s college basketball season is six-plus months away, but we might already have a unanimous preseason No. 1. North Carolina, the national title runner-ups, is bringing back the majority of its team for the 2022-23 season. UNC got more big news on Sunday, with the return of...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Basketball
Lexington, KY
Sports
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Auburn, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
The Spun

Bryce Hopkins Transferring: College Basketball World Reacts

Bryce Hopkins spent just one year in Lexington before entering the transfer portal on Apr. 7. The former Kentucky wing has since made his transfer decision. The former four-star recruit is joining Ed Cooley’s program at Providence. Hopkins announced the news himself on Twitter, sharing the following caption: “Friar...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Ousted Monday

In a rather late move compared to the rest of the college basketball world, one school has decided to part ways with its head coach today. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Fairleigh Dickinson is set to part ways with head coach Greg Herenda. The Knights went just 4-22 this past year and finished dead last in the Northeast Conference. The news was later confirmed by Stadium.
HACKENSACK, NJ
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana guard announces he is transferring back to former team

Parker Stewart is heading back to one of his former teams. Stewart will be returning to UT-Martin, where he played his sophomore season. The Union City, Tennessee native included, “Mama I’m back” in his announcement. Stewart was coached by his late father, Anthony, at UT-Martin. Parker wore No. 45 at Indiana in his father’s honor.
UNION CITY, TN
The Spun

Star Transfer Antoine Davis Is Down To 5 Schools

There are over 1,000 men’s college basketball players still in the transfer portal, and Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis is one of the best of the bunch. Davis averaged well over 20 points per game in each of his four seasons at Detroit. With 2,734 career points, he’s the 22nd-leading scorer in men’s college hoops history.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Calipari
Person
Rhyne Howard
Person
Terrence Clarke
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Spring Game Attendance Rankings

Some college football programs had pretty massive crowds on hand for their annual spring games this year. Spring football season is wrapping up, with programs across the country finishing practice and holding their annual spring games. A couple of major college football programs did the spring game bigger than the...
SPRING, TX
The Spun

Naasir Cunningham, No. 1 Recruit In 2024, Makes Decision

Gill St. Bernards forward Naasir “Naas” Cunningham is the top prospect in the 2024 college basketball recruiting class. With offers from tons of programs plus several blue bloods, he’s made a big decision on his playing future. In an interview with ESPN, Cunningham revealed that he is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WATE

Former Tennessee post to transfer to Louisville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former Vols post Brandon Huntley-Hatfield announced on his Twitter that he will be transferring to Louisville. The freshman initially struggled to find minutes in the middle of the season, but an injury to Olivier Nkamhoua opened up playing time for Huntley-Hatfield. During his only year at UT, Huntley-Hatfield averaged 3.9 points […]
LOUISVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Blue Nation#Wkyt#Ukcoachcalipari
Outsider.com

Chris Stapleton Pays for the Senior Class at His Kentucky High School To Attend His Kroger Field Concert

Today, we think of Chris Stapleton as one of the best vocalists in country music. Heck, some would argue he’s got one of the best voices in music today, regardless of genre. Those might just be opinions, but Stapleton has a case full of trophies to prove his accolades. So far, he’s taken home multiple ACM, CMA, and Grammy Awards. Additionally, his cover of “Tennessee Whiskey” is certified Diamond by the RIAA. The guy is a superstar, no doubt about it. However, before any of that, Chris Stapleton was a Golden Eagle at Johnson Central High School in Paintsville, Kentucky. Stapleton hasn’t forgotten his roots.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Preparations continue for busy weekend in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Less than 24 hours from now, tens of thousands of country music fans will pack Kroger Field for Chris Stapleton’s long-awaited concert at the stadium—the first concert ever held there. It’ll be a busy weekend overall in Lexington. Keeneland is sold out, and the...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Robert A. “Cowboy” Jones has died

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials from Ellis Park have confirmed that local celebrity Robert A. “Cowboy” Jones has died. According to DRF, “Cowboy” Jones died of an esophageal tumor, and was in hospice in Henderson. DRF says that he won races for sixty years and was well-known at Ellis Park. According to DRF, Jones was […]
HENDERSON, KY
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Thinks 4 Coaches Could Replace Nick Saban

One day, Nick Saban will retire. When that day finally comes, Alabama will have to find his replacement. Paul Finebaum already has four names in mind. The first is Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. This is probably the most obvious choice. You could make the argument he’s peaked at Clemson and might want a fresh start elsewhere. However, his recent reluctance to accept major changes – including NIL and the transfer portal – is a red flag.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy