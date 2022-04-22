Harley M. Jackson

Ruth Ann Maxson, 85, of Beatrice passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 23, 2022. She was born on May 25, 1936, at Wilsonville, NE and moved with her family to Beatrice at the age of eight. She graduated from Beatrice High School in 1954. She worked at Sack Lumber before her marriage to Ladd J. Maxson on December 15, 1957, at Beatrice. They lived in several places throughout the United States while Ladd was in the military, returning to Beatrice in 1968. She worked in the dietary department at Beatrice Good Samaritan from 1975 until her retirement in 2004. She was a life-long member of the First Christian Church (DOC) of Beatrice and a member of Circle 2 of the church. She was also a member of B.P.O.E. Does Drove #10 of Beatrice and had served as president five times. She was a past member of PTA, Girl Scouts and Brownies. She enjoyed dogs and cats and spending time with her family, especially attending her grandchildrens’ school activities and sporting events.

