Harley M. Jackson, 101 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at the Good Samaritan Center in Beatrice Thursday evening, April 21, 2022. He was born on April 6, 1921 in Fairbury, NE to Paul and Lydia (Shinn) Jackson, and graduated from Fairbury High School in 1938. Harley enlisted in the...
Ruth Ann Maxson, 85, of Beatrice passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 23, 2022. She was born on May 25, 1936, at Wilsonville, NE and moved with her family to Beatrice at the age of eight. She graduated from Beatrice High School in 1954. She worked at Sack Lumber before her marriage to Ladd J. Maxson on December 15, 1957, at Beatrice. They lived in several places throughout the United States while Ladd was in the military, returning to Beatrice in 1968. She worked in the dietary department at Beatrice Good Samaritan from 1975 until her retirement in 2004. She was a life-long member of the First Christian Church (DOC) of Beatrice and a member of Circle 2 of the church. She was also a member of B.P.O.E. Does Drove #10 of Beatrice and had served as president five times. She was a past member of PTA, Girl Scouts and Brownies. She enjoyed dogs and cats and spending time with her family, especially attending her grandchildrens’ school activities and sporting events.
Clarence W. Bradley, 94, of Beatrice, died Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. He was born on April 4, 1928 in Beatrice. He attended Riverside Dist #34 country school, through the 8th grade and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1948. Clarence served in the U.S. Navy from 1947-1953 and was a member of the Nebraska National Guard for several years. He married Carolyn K. Fielder on January 1, 1959, at the Ellis United Methodist Church and they lived in Beatrice. He worked for Ratigan Schottler Manufacturing in Beatrice and was a member of the Ellis United Methodist Church, Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the Beatrice American Legion, and Geddes Thober Post #1077 of the VFW of Beatrice. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and his cat, Big Boy.
Robert “Bob” L. Dettmer, age 78 of Talmage, NE passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society in Auburn, NE. Robert LeRoy Dettmer was born on September 7, 1943 in Avoca, NE; the son of Harvey and Mildred (Kuenning) Dettmer. He grew up and attended school in Avoca, graduating from Avoca High School with the Class of 1962.
