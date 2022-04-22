ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte: Watch fighters weigh in before heavyweight bout at Wembley

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWBC champion Tyson Fury weighed in 12lb lighter than his previous...

www.bbc.com

bjpenndotcom

Joe Rogan reacts to video of Mike Tyson punching “douchebag” airline passenger: “It’s like headbutting a bee hive”

It won’t come as a surprise to many but Joe Rogan absolutely vouches for Mike Tyson following a flight incident. Most are in agreement that a young man got his comeuppance when he was harassing “Iron” Mike during a flight. Witnesses reportedly said the man was intoxicated. After constantly heckling the boxing legend, Tyson was fed up.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Tyson Fury
MMA Fighting

Fury vs. Whyte in Tweets: Pros react to Tyson Fury’s ferocious sixth-round KO of Dillian Whyte

If Saturday’s bout in London was indeed the final fight of Tyson Fury’s illustrious career, it will go down as a memorable one. Fury took on Dillian Whyte in front over nearly 100,000 people at Wembley Stadium in what was Fury’s 33rd pro bout. The 33-year-old entered the bout coming off of a memorable 11th round KO victory over Deontay Wilder in October.
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

'If the war in Ukraine ends soon and I'm in good shape...': Wladimir Klitschko, 46, suggests a sensational return to boxing, after watching Tyson Fury's fight... but only once he's done with Russia in Kyiv's Territorial Defence

Wladimir Klitschko has suggested he could make a sensational return to professional boxing - but only when the war in Ukraine is over and there is no Russian threat. The 46-year-old - who was a world champion at heavyweight level for 11 years - retired in August 2017 following his defeat against Anthony Joshua at Wembley earlier that year.
WWE
#Boxing#Wembley#Combat#Wbc
BoxingNews24.com

Carl Froch: Tyson Fury will be “Lured back out for one more”

By Barry Holbrook: Carl Froch says he expects Tyson Fury to be “lured back” out of retirement if Anthony Joshua does the business against unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in July in their rematch. If that’s the case, Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) hasn’t already vacated his WBC title...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Eddie Hearn compares Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua resumes

Promoter Eddie Hearn compared Tyson Fury’s resume to Anthony Joshua’s in the wake of his stoppage victory over Dillian Whyte on Saturday night.Fury pulled out a superb uppercut in the sixth round which Whyte could not recover from as the referee stepped in to wave off the contest in front of 94,000 people at Wembley Stadium.The victory takes Fury’s professional record to 32 wins, one draw and no defeats, with the only blemish on his record coming in the controversial split decision draw against Deontay Wilder in December 2018.Meanwhile, Joshua’s record stands at 24-2, with his two defeats coming at...
COMBAT SPORTS
Reuters

Boxing: Whyte says Fury push during knockout sequence was illegal

LONDON (Reuters) - Dillian Whyte believes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury got away with an illegal push during their title fight on Saturday and has demanded a rematch after suffering a sixth-round technical knockout at Wembley Stadium. Fury appeared to push fellow Briton Whyte after landing a devastating uppercut with...
COMBAT SPORTS
ESPN

Dillian Whyte fumes at 'illegal' push in Tyson Fury defeat

Dillian Whyte has said Tyson Fury's push on him was "illegal" after the heavyweight world champion delivered a devastating uppercut to put an end to their bout at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Speaking to Sky Sports on Monday, Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs) said Fury broke rules by pushing him after...
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte Results & Highlights: Fury Sleeps Whyte

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte took place live today and you can find all the results and highlights right here on MMANews.com. Fury vs. Whyte went down from Wembley Stadium in London, England. The main event featured WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury taking on the WBC Interim Heavyweight Champion Dillian Whyte in a high-stakes title unification bout.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Is Tyson Fury really retired? Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will test Gypsy King’s resolve

“It’s never been about money, it’s not even been about belts, it’s not been about legacies. It’s not been about anything apart from punching a motherf*****’s face right in on the night. That’s all it’s ever been about.”Those were the words of Tyson Fury as midnight ticked closer on Saturday night, as the dawn of a new chapter began to fade into focus. The WBC heavyweight champion assured those present – yet did not insist – that his knockout of Dillian Whyte marked the end of a professional boxing career that has been as glittering as it has been mesmerising.If...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Eddie Hearn says that 'bluff merchant' Tyson Fury will NOT retire after knocking out Dillian Whyte - and claims the Gypsy King can't be considered an all-time great heavyweight until he beats Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk

Eddie Hearn has described Tyson Fury as a 'bluff merchant' after the heavyweight champion vowed to retire after knocking out Dillian Whyte. Fury dominated his bout against Whyte at a sold-out Wembley on Saturday evening, defeating The Body Snatcher with a sensational uppercut in the sixth round. After the fight,...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Boxing Results: “The Gypsy King” Tyson Fury KO’s Dillian “The Body Snatcher” Whyte!

By Ken Hissner: At the Wembley Stadium, Wembley, London, UK, before an indoor record of 94,000 in attendance Saturday over ESPN+ and ESPN PPV, Bob Arum (Top Rank) and Frank Warren (Queensberry Promotions) presented in the Main Event WBC World Heavyweight champion “The Gypsy King” Tyson Fury defending his title for the fifth time stopped Dillian “The Body Snatcher” Whyte, at 2:59 in the sixth round to retain his WBC and Legendary titles.
COMBAT SPORTS

