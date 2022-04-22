Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte: Watch fighters weigh in before heavyweight bout at Wembley

“It’s never been about money, it’s not even been about belts, it’s not been about legacies. It’s not been about anything apart from punching a motherf*****’s face right in on the night. That’s all it’s ever been about.”Those were the words of Tyson Fury as midnight ticked closer on Saturday night, as the dawn of a new chapter began to fade into focus. The WBC heavyweight champion assured those present – yet did not insist – that his knockout of Dillian Whyte marked the end of a professional boxing career that has been as glittering as it has been mesmerising.If...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO