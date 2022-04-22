Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte: Watch fighters weigh in before heavyweight bout at Wembley

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - Tyson Fury scored a stunning technical knockout victory over Dillian Whyte, landing a right uppercut to deck the challenger in the sixth round and retain the WBC heavyweight world championship at a sold-out Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Fury, who stretched his unbeaten record to 32...
In front of more than 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in London, Fury knocked out Dillian White in the sixth round with a devastating uppercut. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view. Whyte was able to get back to his feet but stumbled when the referee asked him to walk...
It won’t come as a surprise to many but Joe Rogan absolutely vouches for Mike Tyson following a flight incident. Most are in agreement that a young man got his comeuppance when he was harassing “Iron” Mike during a flight. Witnesses reportedly said the man was intoxicated. After constantly heckling the boxing legend, Tyson was fed up.
Tyson Fury defended his WBC and Ring Magazine heavyweight titles with a TKO victory over Dillian Whyte in front of an electric Wembley Stadium crowd. Tyson Fury continued his winning ways on April 23, with a perfectly timed right uppercut to defeat Dillian Whyte via TKO in round 6. Fury...
If Saturday’s bout in London was indeed the final fight of Tyson Fury’s illustrious career, it will go down as a memorable one. Fury took on Dillian Whyte in front over nearly 100,000 people at Wembley Stadium in what was Fury’s 33rd pro bout. The 33-year-old entered the bout coming off of a memorable 11th round KO victory over Deontay Wilder in October.
Wladimir Klitschko has suggested he could make a sensational return to professional boxing - but only when the war in Ukraine is over and there is no Russian threat. The 46-year-old - who was a world champion at heavyweight level for 11 years - retired in August 2017 following his defeat against Anthony Joshua at Wembley earlier that year.
By Barry Holbrook: Carl Froch says he expects Tyson Fury to be “lured back” out of retirement if Anthony Joshua does the business against unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in July in their rematch. If that’s the case, Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) hasn’t already vacated his WBC title...
Promoter Eddie Hearn compared Tyson Fury’s resume to Anthony Joshua’s in the wake of his stoppage victory over Dillian Whyte on Saturday night.Fury pulled out a superb uppercut in the sixth round which Whyte could not recover from as the referee stepped in to wave off the contest in front of 94,000 people at Wembley Stadium.The victory takes Fury’s professional record to 32 wins, one draw and no defeats, with the only blemish on his record coming in the controversial split decision draw against Deontay Wilder in December 2018.Meanwhile, Joshua’s record stands at 24-2, with his two defeats coming at...
LONDON (Reuters) - Dillian Whyte believes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury got away with an illegal push during their title fight on Saturday and has demanded a rematch after suffering a sixth-round technical knockout at Wembley Stadium. Fury appeared to push fellow Briton Whyte after landing a devastating uppercut with...
Fresh off his fantastic trilogy fights with Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury returned to the ring to a hero’s welcome at Wembley Stadium. The 94 thousand in attendance witnessed what might have been the Gypsy King’s last dance. Fury knocked out Dillian Whyte with a devastating right hook in...
Dillian Whyte has said Tyson Fury's push on him was "illegal" after the heavyweight world champion delivered a devastating uppercut to put an end to their bout at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Speaking to Sky Sports on Monday, Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs) said Fury broke rules by pushing him after...
Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte took place live today and you can find all the results and highlights right here on MMANews.com. Fury vs. Whyte went down from Wembley Stadium in London, England. The main event featured WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury taking on the WBC Interim Heavyweight Champion Dillian Whyte in a high-stakes title unification bout.
“It’s never been about money, it’s not even been about belts, it’s not been about legacies. It’s not been about anything apart from punching a motherf*****’s face right in on the night. That’s all it’s ever been about.”Those were the words of Tyson Fury as midnight ticked closer on Saturday night, as the dawn of a new chapter began to fade into focus. The WBC heavyweight champion assured those present – yet did not insist – that his knockout of Dillian Whyte marked the end of a professional boxing career that has been as glittering as it has been mesmerising.If...
Eddie Hearn has described Tyson Fury as a 'bluff merchant' after the heavyweight champion vowed to retire after knocking out Dillian Whyte. Fury dominated his bout against Whyte at a sold-out Wembley on Saturday evening, defeating The Body Snatcher with a sensational uppercut in the sixth round. After the fight,...
By Ken Hissner: At the Wembley Stadium, Wembley, London, UK, before an indoor record of 94,000 in attendance Saturday over ESPN+ and ESPN PPV, Bob Arum (Top Rank) and Frank Warren (Queensberry Promotions) presented in the Main Event WBC World Heavyweight champion “The Gypsy King” Tyson Fury defending his title for the fifth time stopped Dillian “The Body Snatcher” Whyte, at 2:59 in the sixth round to retain his WBC and Legendary titles.
