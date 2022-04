Another Detroit Red Wings season is wrapping up without so much as a whiff of ending their six-year playoff drought, and change seems inevitable. Jeff Blashill, Wings coach for the past seven seasons, might be at the end of the road with the franchise, with our Helene St. James writing Saturday was likely his final home game on the bench. General manager Steve Yzerman wraps up his third year on the job and has seen progress — they were 22-21-6 in mid-February — become stagnation with too many poor efforts and blowout defeats — they're 9-18-4 since Feb. 14. More change is on the horizon.

DETROIT, MI ・ 12 MINUTES AGO