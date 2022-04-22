ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Pirates Sign Peterson and Simpson – Presented by Phoenix Communication, Inc.

By Massachusetts Pirates
masspiratesfootball.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWORCESTER, MA – The Massachusetts Pirates have signed kicker Craig Peterson and offensive lineman De’Jour Simpson heading into their first place showdown of the Indoor Football League’s Eastern Conference against the Iowa Barnstormers this Saturday night at Phoenix Field at the DCU Center. Peterson, a 6’3”,...

