Laredo, TX

CBP officers seize $35M in meth at bridge

By César Rodriguez
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3alLEX_0fHc02qB00
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers said they seized more than $35 million in meth on April 12 at the World Trade Bridge.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers said they seized more than $35 million in meth at the World Trade Bridge.

The case occurred on April 12, when a tractor-trailer hauling a shipment of strawberry purée arrived at the bridge. Authorities referred the 18-wheeler to secondary inspection.

An X-ray of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of 158 packages containing 1,761 pounds of meth. The contraband had an estimated street value of more than $35.2 million.

“This mammoth seizure of methamphetamine underscores the reality of the drug threat we face at the port of entry and the determination of our frontline officers to apply the latest inspections technology coupled with officer experience to keep our border secure,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.

CBP officers seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are further investigating the smuggling attempt.

crodriguez@lmtonline.com

