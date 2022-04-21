ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Milk Makeup’s RISE Mascara Is the Secret to Next Level Lashes

Hypebae
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that glowing skin, fluffy brows, and natural-looking lashes are having a major moment in beauty and on TikTok. At the forefront of this clean-beauty-meets-clean-aesthetic is Milk Makeup with the release of RISE Mascara,...

hypebae.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

This Viral $24 Mascara Made My Lashes Look Like Falsies

Thrive Causemetics's Liquid Lash Extensions mascara has become extremely popular on Instagram. Users say it offers everything from length to volume without flaking or feeling heavy. One editor put the mascara to the test and loved the results. Mascara can be pretty hit or miss for me. While I have...
MAKEUP
People

The Best Long-Lasting Lipsticks for All-Day Wear

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color. $26.00. Sephora. In the ever-elusive hunt for makeup that stays all day,...
MAKEUP
People

The Best Under-Eye Concealers to Make Dark Circles Disappear

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. You work hard, so your under-eye concealer should too! With brightening and blurring formulas to disguise imperfections on delicate skin, the right products can take you from tired to wired with just a few taps.
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lash#Mascara#On Beauty#Vegan#Tiktok#Milk Makeup
shefinds

The One Eyeshadow Hack Celeb MUA’s Swear By For An Instant Facelift

Of all of the makeup goodies you own, your eyeshadow palette can be one of the trickier products to get just right. As you may have already figured out from years of experimentation, simply dipping a brush into a random brown shadow and sweeping it across your eyelid isn’t going to necessarily do you any favors. This is one product that requires a little know-how to brighten your eyes and lift your face for a more radiant and youthful look. Of course, the best way to proceed is to call in the experts and let them guide the way. Saffron Hughes, makeup expert at falseeyelashes.co.uk, is here to uncover the one eyeshadow hack she always shares with clients who are looking to create a more youthful look.
MAKEUP
StyleCaster

This ‘Mind-Blowing’ $26 Hyaluronic Acid Serum ‘Really Leaves Your Skin Lifted & Hydrated’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When you’re coming out of a brisk winter, your skin doesn’t magically stop getting dry and dehydrated just because it’s spring. Leave it to one special powerhouse skincare ingredient to nurse your skin back to health. Everyone could benefit from some hyaluronic acid action in their skincare routine, regardless of the climate or season. It’s the type of ingredient that shows skin-altering changes year-round. However, not all hyaluronic acid-packed products are made the...
SKIN CARE
The Independent

TikTok Trials: Does the viral under-eye blush hack actually work?

Now that the endless reams of Coachella OOTDs are done and dusted, we can finally get back to the TikTok videos that we know and love: beauty hacks. Don’t get me wrong, I was as invested in the snippets of Harry Styles and Shania Twain’s glorious double act as the next person, but it’s time to get back to deciphering whether the TikTok-viral beauty buys and techniques that are dominating my feed are as good as they seem.Next up is an unusual method that has been all over my FYP as of late: under-eye blush. In a quest to achieve...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
ETOnline.com

This Vitamin C Serum With Over 60,000 Glowing Reviews Is 33% Off Right Now

Sometimes, things are not too good to be true. Enter, the TruSkin Vitamin C Serum, which is currently on major sale at Amazon. The potent serum, which is said to promote brighter, firmer and more glowing skin with daily use, has over 60,000 reviews on Amazon, and given that kind of response, we're inclined to believe the first-hand accounts (many of which have before and after pictures).
MAKEUP
In Style

Shoppers Say This Exfoliating Strawberry Serum Leaves Pores and Blackheads Looking "Dramatically Different"

If you're someone who enjoys scrolling through TikTok to find the latest in skincare trends and products, I'm sure the TikTok algorithm has placed a viral video starring Glow Recipe products in your feed a time or two. The hashtag #glowrecipe alone boasts more than 116.5 million views on the app, with so many TikTokers sharing their love for the brand's best-selling products that give their skin a dewy, glass-skin-like glow. Now the brand is releasing its first-ever gentle, exfoliating serum — and shoppers are already saying it's made their skin feel "instantly softer."
SKIN CARE
Vogue Magazine

This Is Why You Should Use a Cleansing Balm to Remove Your Makeup

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The golden rule of makeup is to take it off before bed. Though it may feel like a rather annoying practice, it can be enhanced by the best cleansing balm.
MAKEUP
In Style

Shoppers Say This "Amazing" Serum Plumped the Fine Lines Around Their Mouth

It's pretty well established that in 2022, you don't have to pay hefty prices to get skincare that works. The drugstore offers plenty of hardworking essentials, but if you want products that look as beautiful as they make your skin, Chanel's skincare range is hard to beat. That's especially true for its newest N°1 de Chanel line, which spotlights camellia flower's anti-aging impact. And according to shoppers, the range's Revitalizing Serum plumps fine lines "amazingly" well.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The Mascara Hack MUA’s Swear By To Take Years Off Your Face

Whether you’re aiming for sky-high lashes or just a subtle oomph to brighten your eyes instantly, mascara serves many purposes in any great makeup look. Along with eye-opening liner, under-eye concealer and glowing contour, mascara is an essential tool in anti-aging beauty. We checked in with professional makeup artists...
MAKEUP
Glamour

The Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear All Over Concealer Has Next-Level Staying Power

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For someone who has no water in their astrological chart, I cry…a lot. Until I tried the Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear All Over Concealer, wearing makeup during Sad Girl Activities, like listening to the 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” was a guaranteed makeup mess. Waterproof mascara and “smudge-proof” foundations were no match for my swell of emotions, and thus I resigned myself to a fate of makeup-less movie nights when hanging out with friends.
MAKEUP
Elite Daily

The Best Drugstore Cream Blushes

Cream blush and effortless beauty go hand in hand. But adding a dewy flush to your cheeks is made even more effortless with inexpensive drugstore options that can be ordered online and delivered right to your door. The best drugstore cream blushes have weightless, blendable formulas infused with nourishing oils and plant-derived extracts, and all cost less than $20. Not only do these ingredients make cream blushes more moisturizing than their powder counterparts, but generally, they can also be used on your lips.
MAKEUP

Comments / 0

Community Policy