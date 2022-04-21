Milk Makeup’s RISE Mascara Is the Secret to Next Level Lashes

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For someone who has no water in their astrological chart, I cry…a lot. Until I tried the Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear All Over Concealer, wearing makeup during Sad Girl Activities, like listening to the 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” was a guaranteed makeup mess. Waterproof mascara and “smudge-proof” foundations were no match for my swell of emotions, and thus I resigned myself to a fate of makeup-less movie nights when hanging out with friends.
Comments / 0