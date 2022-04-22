ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

From the frontlines of the Ukraine invasion by Russia, a mad dash to rescue refugees

Cover picture for the articleCHERNIHIV, Ukraine — The sign on the road leading into this war-battered city says "Welcome to Hell" and inside a bombed-out hospital, we begin to see the horror of Russia’s attacks. A boy injured by bombs lies in a bed, his body broken, no painkillers to ease...

The US Sun

Injured Russian soldiers freeze and appear terrified as they are awarded bravery medals for Putin’s Ukraine invasion

CHILLING footage shows injured Russian soldiers looking terrified as they are awarded bravery medals for their role in Putin's Ukraine invasion. The wounded troops sat silently in a row of wheelchairs while Russian deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin hailed their war efforts. Despite the Colonel-General's enthusiasm, the young soldiers -...
The Guardian

Putin still has friends in the west – and they’re gaining ground

That picture of Vladimir Putin, alone at the end of a long Kremlin table, may prove one of the enduring images of this war – but it is deceiving. Because although every day brings fresh confirmation that the Russian dictator is drenched in blood, with the rocket attack on Kramatorsk only the latest evidence, he is not friendless. Naturally, he has allies among his fellow brutal world leaders, whether in Minsk, Damascus or Beijing, but he has chums in less expected places too. In a conflict cast by both sides as Putin v the west, the Russian leader has powerful friends behind enemy lines – and, even if his western admirers have had to engage in some deft footwork since the invasion of Ukraine, they are gaining ground.
POLITICS

