GEORGETOWN, Del.– Appoquinimink defeated Sussex Central in a final score of 5-2 on Saturday. Appoquinimink would take a 2-0 lead in the top of the 1st, they would later add another in the top of the 2nd to make it 3-0. Sussex Central would attempt a late rally in the bottom of the 6th by scoring 2 runs on back to back RBI doubles.

GEORGETOWN, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO