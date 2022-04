Update: Ben Godfrey has been injured in the warm-ups and will be replaced in the starting XI by Michael Keane. Despite dropping points at home to Leicester City, Everton’s Premier League future is still in their own hands as they have a game in hand over Burnley and sit a point ahead too. However, while the Clarets host Wolves today and then go to Watford next weekend, the Toffees have a short trip to Anfield before welcoming European champions Chelsea next Sunday. Leeds have played a game more than the Toffees but are four points ahead, so they are not quite out of the mire yet either.

