Colorado State

"I'm a Western Sloper": State Rep. Perry Will on his legislative record and House District 57

By Aspen Public Radio
aspenpublicradio.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado House District 57 was redrawn during the latest round of redistricting. It now includes communities from Aspen to Parachute. Perry Will, R-New Castle, is...

www.aspenpublicradio.org

The Center Square

Wyoming is only state so far to change number of state legislators after redistricting

(The Center Square) – Wyoming enacted new state legislative district boundaries on March 25 when Gov. Mark Gordon (R) allowed the maps to become law without signing them. The bill adds one Senate seat and two House of Representatives seats to the state legislature, meaning that after the 2022 elections, Wyoming will have 31 state senators and 62 state representatives. As of April 14, 44 states have completed legislative redistricting after the 2020 census, and Wyoming is the only one thus far to change its number of legislators.
WYOMING STATE
Daily Record

Fearing Polis veto, lawmakers rip out heart of mobile home residents’ bill of rights

Gov. Jared Polis has threatened to veto a bill that proposed statewide rent stabilization in mobile home parks, the bill’s sponsor said. Rep. Andrew Boesenecker, a Fort Collins Democrat, told his House colleagues Friday night that he’s not sure why Polis wants that proposal dead, but that he sees no choice but to oblige the governor to keep alive the rest of his bill, House Bill 22-1287. The House voted to advance the bill after Democrats regretfully pulled rent stabilization.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Colorado Democratic lawmakers want relief from new fees they put into law

Gov. Jared Polis and Democratic lawmakers are touting legislation to save people and businesses money this year.How? By postponing new fees they put into law in recent years.Why it matters: Democrats — who control all of state government — are focused on lowering costs as affordability becomes the central issue of the 2022 election.Yet, the fact that they approved and supported new fees undercuts their argument.Driving the news: A measure to temporarily delay the new road usage fees and lower vehicle registration surcharges debuts in a legislative committee on Monday.Starting this July, a new 2-cent per gallon fee goes into...
COLORADO STATE
Fox News

Georgia Senate race: Herschel Walker lands endorsement of leading anti-abortion group

FIRST ON FOX: The nation’s largest and oldest grassroots anti-abortion organization usually doesn’t weigh into political primaries. But the National Right to Life Committee is endorsing Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, who has been outspoken in his support to outlaw abortion as he runs this year to challenge Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia in a crucial Senate showdown that could determine whether the GOP wins back the chamber’s majority.
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

GOP-controlled House impeaches Republican attorney general of South Dakota

The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
POLITICS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Miami

‘This Is Shameful’ South Florida Lawmakers Weigh In On Gov. DeSantis Signing 15 Week Abortion Bill

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Reaction has been fast and furious to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signing of an abortion bill that sets a 15-week limit with few exceptions. “This law is a despicable and disgusting assault on women. It’s an insult to our dignity and our ability to make these deeply personal decisions about our own lives, and it will have a devastating impact on the physical and emotional health of women across Florida. The hypocrisy of Republicans who love to brag about how ‘free’ our state is while pushing a law that will literally force women and girls to give birth is...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
Washington Examiner

Colorado moves to cast itself as the anti-Florida

A public feud brewing between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his Colorado counterpart Gov. Jared Polis could be used by the latter to cement the Centennial State as the country's anti-Florida stronghold. The Florida Republican has leveled criticism and threats of retaliation against Disney and Twitter in recent weeks, prompting...
COLORADO STATE

