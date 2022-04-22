ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State University Student’s “Black People Are Superior” Comment Leads To Viral Controversy

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
Majic 94.5
Majic 94.5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UoWgO_0fHbNizf00

One of the key issues that many detractors of Critical Race Theory point out is that it teaches white kids to feel guilty about the inherent privilege they’ve received since birth. On the flip side, supporters of CRT suggest that it reminds Black kids that their ancestors were more than just slaves and far from inferior to their white counterparts.

A Black student at Ohio State University recently made a comment that played to the fears of both sides in the debate after expressing that he “full-heartedly” believes that Black people are the superior race.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

The comments made by OSU junior John Fuller went viral after a General Assembly meeting on March 23, according to student newspaper The Lantern . Fuller, who was parliamentarian of the university’s Undergraduate Student Government, was presenting a resolution to condemn anti-critical race theory legislation when he stated, “I just wanted to say that and make this very clear, the only people who are taught that they are superior to another race are White people,” dropping the stinger in question by adding, “And I would absolutely love to live in a world where Black people were taught that they are superior. I would love it because I full-heartedly believe that. But that’s not the case.”

Take a look below at his full statement for further context, via The Lantern :

“Fuller said during the meeting [that] white supremacy — defined as the belief that white people are inherently superior to other races and should have control over other races — is a ‘relatively new,’ ‘heavily debated’ term that is not taught because ‘a lot of people don’t like calling white people superior.’

‘By taking away the teaching of one race as superior to another, that is inherently white supremacy because white people learn from birth that they are superior. There is nothing that they need to be taught in school that tells them that,” he said.

USG President Jacob Chang said once Fuller made the comment, the speaker of the General Assembly Bobby McAlpine dismissed him, saying the chamber does not support his rhetoric. Members of the General Assembly reported video and audio recordings to the Office of Institutional Equity.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

USG President Chang elaborated to the student newspaper on the situation that transpired, stating, “The comments made during the General Assembly session is fundamentally, like, diverging from our values as the student government of Ohio State,” also adding, “Therefore, it is our responsibility to report a case like this. I think we need to stand in solidarity with all people of color and anyone who suffers from racism, but we need to do it from a space that is unilaterally empowering everyone around them instead of like single out one group.”

It appears that Fuller’s last day as parliamentarian was already scheduled for April 6, but Chang suggested that an impeachment was being considered if his tenure went past that date. He’s also protected by Ohio Senate Bill 40 and the 1st Amendment that prohibits state universities from restricting free speech if its done peacefully.

Let us know if you think Ohio State University junior John Fuller was guilty of reverse racism, or did his comments play more towards the historic racism in America towards Black people? Sound off!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 1399

Dan Barnhart
2d ago

Well, John I'm white and I was never taught that. I was taught to treat people like you want to be treated. Shoots the hell out of your theory. In stead of studying who is superior, learn to live with everyone! You are not superior no matter you education!

Reply(71)
1243
ethical journalism
2d ago

If a white person said that the screams of racism would be heard around the world. I hear crickets.

Reply(38)
849
Robin Schlosser
2d ago

who are these white people that are taught they are superior at birth? just because you say it doesn't make it so.

Reply(70)
466
Related
Long Beach Tribune

After the student used the N-word, video shows newly hired Black school employee lifting the teenage student in the air by his neck in the school hallway and slamming him on the floor, charged

Despite parents and teachers’ efforts to keep racism out of schools, the number of racial incidents in schools countrywide is on the rise in the last couple of months. Recently, we reported about an incident when a teenager was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him. And this case is just among the many lately.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Michelle Obama's brother and his wife sue $24,000-a-year Milwaukee school for kicking their nine and 11-year-old 'model student' children out when they complained that virtual lessons 'used racist stereotypes and word plantation'

The brother of former first lady Michelle Obama and his wife are suing their children's private school alleging that administrators expelled their two sons aged nine and 11 after they complained of racist bias during virtual lessons. Craig and Kelly Robinson filed a lawsuit against the $24,000-a-year University School of...
EDUCATION
Fox News

Ron DeSantis says if Stacey Abrams wins election it will create a Florida-Georgia 'cold war'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said that if Stacey Abrams wins Georgia's gubernatorial election this fall it would cause a "cold war" between the two states. "If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of Georgia, I just want to be honest, that will be a cold war between Florida and Georgia," DeSantis said at a press conference about infrastructure, according to The Hill.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Society
Daily Mail

Boston University Professor Ibram X. Kendi declares Republicans 'The Party of White Supremacy' and claims conservative efforts to limit teaching of critical race theory are really 'grooming' children to become racist

A professor at Boston University called Republicans 'the party of white supremacy' and not the 'party of parents,' despite the GOP 'branding' themselves as such. Ibram X. Kendi, Boston University's Andrew W. Mellon professor in the Humanities and Director of the Center for Antiracist Research, took aim at the GOP in an op-ed for The Atlantic, citing Republican opposition to critical race theory as a reason why they're 'clearly' not the party of parents.
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

I was accused of being a black voice for white supremacy when I questioned the legitimacy of the biggest BLM charity. Now that it's been exposed as a fraud their corporate backers owe us all an apology, writes KIRA DAVIS

Kira Davis is host of the podcast 'Just Listen to Yourself with Kira Davis'. Black Lives Matter is a fraud and any corporation who has thrown in with them should immediately rescind their associations and possibly even their donations. Even the liberal media cannot spin the latest damning report of...
SOCIETY
Lawrence Post

Students are calling for a psychology professor to be fired after he was caught on video making racist and xenophobic comments against employees at a local business

Psychology professor was caught on video making racist and xenophobic comments against employees at a local business. Now, some students are calling for him to be fired. The president of the college and the dean of the faculty released a statement and said that the video shows a faculty member making offensive and racist comments at a local business. The college professor reportedly apologized to the employees involved and said he was committed to improve his actions and to educate himself further regarding the profound negative impact of discrimination.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Student Government#White People#Racism#Crt#Instagram Twitter#Osu#General Assembly#The Lantern
Daily Mail

Woke Arizona education leaders are blasted after they mistook African-American DJ at school fundraiser for white man in BLACKFACE and wrote scathing complaints

A pair of Arizona diversity, equity and inclusion 'experts' have been blasted for falsely accusing an African-American DJ of wearing blackface at an event. Jill Lassen and Stuart Rhoden, who advocate for diversity at the Scottsdale Unified School District in various capacities, wrote scathing letters of complaint after DJ Kim Koko Hunter appeared at a PTA event, and they mistook him for a white man.
POLITICS
Davenport Journal

Students are calling for a law professor to be suspended after she said the country would be better off with fewer Asians, and that Blacks and Asians are resentful of Western peoples’ outsized achievements

Black and Asian law students are calling for a university professor to be suspended after she reportedly said that the country would be better off with fewer Asians and that Blacks and Asians are resentful of Western peoples’ outsized achievements. The students are calling for the professor, who for years has espoused openly racist rhetoric, to be suspended from campus and prevented from speaking to students. The students are demanding that the school suspend the professor while investigating her employment and conduct in accordance with behavioral conduct and grading policies.
COLLEGES
NewsOne

Professor Says Black Women Should Marry White Men

Ralph Richard Banks, the Jackson Eli Reynolds Professor of Law at Stanford Law School, wrote an op-ed piece titled, "Why More Black Women Should Consider Marrying White Men." He's also the co-founder and faculty director of the Stanford Center for Racial Justice.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
PennLive.com

‘It’s a symbol of hatred and pain’: A vendor of Confederate and Trump flags showed up at an elementary school fair and one mom wasn’t having it

There was controversy this week at a Mississippi elementary school after a recent PTO fair featured a vendor who was reportedly peddling Confederate flags and flags that supported Donald Trump. If that seems like odd offerings at an elementary school, Woolmarket Elementary principal Kevin Roberts, at least publicly, appears to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Daily Mail

English professor defends Indiana university's SEGREGATED classes and slams white students who oppose it, telling them it's not about their hurt feelings

A white professor at Anderson University, a Christian college in Indiana, defended the school's decision to racially segregate its diversity and inclusion discussion sessions, claiming opposition to the move was just about 'white people's feelings.'. English professor Elizabeth Boltz Ranfield took to TikTok to explain that opposition to dividing the...
COLLEGES
Daily Mail

Black Texas woman wins $90,000 settlement from former high school teacher after claiming she was harassed over her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance when she branded it racist

A black Texas woman won a $90,000 settlement from her former high school teacher after she claimed educators harassed her over her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance because she branded it as racist. Mari Leigh Oliver, 22, claimed she was bullied after making her stand and sued...
SOCIETY
Vice

‘She Needs to Be Executed’: The Far-Right Is Doxxing School Officials They Think Are ‘Groomers’

Right-wing figures like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham have spent the last month boosting the conspiracy theory that anyone opposed to anti-LGBTQ legislation is a “groomer” or a “pedophile.” This has already led to real-life protests, but on far-right forums like Patriots.win and Gab, there’s been a significant spike in ultra-violent rhetoric, with users posting threats against specific teachers, Disney employees, and lawmakers, according to a new report from public-interest research group Advance Democracy, Inc. which shared its findings exclusively with VICE News.
SOCIETY
Majic 94.5

Majic 94.5

12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Home of Rickey Smiley in the Morning and the real sound of Dallas!

 https://majic945.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy